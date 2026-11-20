The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw has thrown up some exciting contests, with Spain set to face France in a blockbuster encounter, while England will take on Norway in another high-profile clash.

The draw for the 2026-27 edition of the competition was held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, November 20.

The other two quarter-final ties will see defending champions Portugal take on the Netherlands, while Germany have been drawn against Belgium. All four quarter-final ties will be played over two legs in March 2027, with the winners progressing to the Nations League Finals in June.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Thierry Henry Roasts Lamine Yamal After Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or Win | Watch Video

The Spain-France clash is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the quarter-final stage.

The two sides also met in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, where Spain beat France by 2-0 to secure a victory on their way to lifting the trophy.

They also faced each other in the semi-finals of the previous Nations League edition, with Spain winning a thrilling contest 5-4.

England's World Cup quarterfinal earlier this year will also come back to mind when they play Norway. After extra time, the Three Lions won the match 2-1 before falling to Argentina in the semifinals.

Portugal will try to continue defending their crown against the Netherlands in the interim. Portugal won the first Nations League final between the two teams in 2019. The quarterfinal lineup will be completed by Belgium and Germany.

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Full Quarter-Final Draw

Here are the four quarter-final matchups confirmed after Friday's draw:

Spain vs France

Norway vs England

Netherlands vs Portugal

Belgium vs Germany

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs. The teams listed first will host the first leg, while the teams listed second will have home advantage in the return fixture.

UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals: Match Dates

The first legs of the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on either March 25 or March 27, 2027. The return legs will be played on March 28 or March 30.

The exact fixture schedule and kick-off timings are yet to be confirmed by UEFA.

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Semi-Final Draw

UEFA also determined the potential semi-final matchups during Friday's draw.

Netherlands/Portugal vs Spain/France

Belgium/Germany vs Norway/England

ALOS READ: Mauricio Pochettino Becomes Manchester United's Eighth Permanent Manager Since Alex Ferguson's Retirement In 2013

The semi-finals will be played on June 9 and 10, 2027. The third-place playoff and the final are scheduled for June 13, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

The four quarter-final winners will progress to the final tournament, where they will compete for the Nations League title.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.