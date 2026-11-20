Major US stocks traded in red after the opening bell on Friday, November 20 as Anthropic shares declined following the AI giant's historic public market debut in the previous session.

Nasdaq slipped 1.3% to 26,176.4, while S&P 500 dropped 0.42% to 7,145.61, Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally rose to 49,130.68.

Anthropic slipped 9.5% to $88.36 during early trading hours amid mounting pressures over the broader AI trade. Other AI-linked stocks such as SanDisk tumbled 7%, while Micron dropped over 6%. Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia fell 5% and more than 3%, respectively.

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On Friday, Wall Street closed sharply lower, with all three major indexes falling more than 2% amid a broad AI-led sell-off. Asian markets also traded in red on Friday, following losses on Wall Street, as weakness in technology stocks and rising inflation in Japan weighed on sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 4.16% and the broader Topix declined 2.4%. South Korea's Kospi fell 3.71%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.13%. Japan's SoftBank Group especially ended 14.5% down on Friday, worst day since August 2024 amid broader sell-off in Asian stocks following the highly anticipated market debut of Anthropic. The crash indicates growing investor worries over SoftBank's spends on artificial intelligence, primarily its exposure to OpenAI, as investors raise doubts over massive investments in AI infrastructure.

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