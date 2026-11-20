Police are investigating the death of a Chennai-based man who travelled nearly 2,100 km to Delhi after developing one-sided feelings for a social media influencer and allegedly attempting to stop her wedding. According to NDTV, a confrontation at the influencer's residence left him critically injured, and he died during treatment days later.

On November 7, Abhinav, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and worked for a private company in Chennai, allegedly entered the Madhu Vihar residence of Delhi-based influencer Neha Bisht in East Delhi without permission.

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Bisht was reportedly at home when Abhinav demanded that she marry him, triggering a confrontation. He sustained critical injuries during the incident and was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he died during treatment on November 15.

An FIR registered a day after the incident reportedly stated that Abhinav appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Investigators later found that Abhinav had regularly followed Bisht's social media content and developed one-sided feelings for her. He had reportedly visited her residence a few months earlier as a fan.

According to police, Abhinav was upset over the influencer's upcoming marriage to another man, although Bisht was not acquainted with him.

Bisht, who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and receives millions of views on her reels, had recently been sharing updates about her engagement and forthcoming wedding on Instagram and YouTube.

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Following Abhinav's death, police registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested Bisht's father, Virender Bisht, and a neighbour in connection with the incident.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the residence to identify others who may have been involved in the assault. Police said further aspects of the incident were being investigated.

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