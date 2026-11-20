Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is just a few weeks away from its grand theatrical release. Ahead of its arrival, the makers have been unveiling songs from the military drama. The latest track is Madirapan.

Released by Salman Khan Films, Madirapan features Salman celebrating with his fellow soldiers around bonfires. The song also features Chitrangda Singh, who plays Salman's wife in the film.

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Madirapan is the sixth song released from the film. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the track features vocals by Javed Ali, Mohd Danish and Soumee Sailesh. Sameer Anjjan has penned the lyrics, while Mudassar Khan has choreographed the dance number.

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Before Madirapan, Salman Khan Films Music released five songs. These include the title track, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, along with Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Lena, Jai Hind and Teri Sexy Beauty. Salman has also lent his voice to the latter.

Salman Khan's Madirapan Faces Backlash

The track has failed to impress fans. Soon after its release, social media was flooded with reactions. While some users pointed out noticeable changes in Salman's appearance across different clips, others questioned the song's theme and its portrayal of soldiers drinking and dancing.

“Salman Khan's “Madirapan” shows soldiers chugging and dancing like it's a college party! Glamorising alcohol in a film about the Army is lazy and tone-deaf. Patriotism doesn't need bottles and swag, it needs discipline, sacrifice and respect for the uniform. Do better. #Madirapan #Maatrubhumi,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Do you have any shame left Salman “Madiraapan Karenge Saare” seriously? This is a movie dedicated to the jawans who attained Veergati in Galwan & this is the kind of songs you are putting out.”

“Salman Khan seriously needs to stop this nonsense. With Maatrubhumi, what exactly is he trying to portray about the Indian Army through this Madirapan song? The entire music video appears to revolve around showing Army personnel drinking alcohol. Is this really the image of our soldiers that he wants to present in a film supposedly made in the name of patriotism?” said a user.

An individual questioned, “A film inspired by Galwan Clash where our 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives and this is the kind of song you and your Matrubhumi came up with Madirapan ? Seriously ? Salman khan bruh who approved this?”

All About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace explores the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. The film combines military action with emotional moments, highlighting the personal and professional struggles of army personnel during wartime.

Inspired by the real-life confrontation in the Galwan Valley, the film stars Salman as Colonel Santosh Babu, an army officer who leads his men during the confrontation. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

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Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.

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