Pop star Miley Cyrus, who confirmed her engagement to fiance Maxx Morando last December, is gearing up to say ‘I do.' As per a report by TMZ, the Grammy-winning singer and the musician are planning an intimate wedding ceremony in Southern California this weekend.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, have kept the exact details of their big day tightly under wraps. An official confirmation from the couple is also awaited.

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It looks like Miley has been dropping hints about the wedding bells lately. Last month, Miley brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song ‘Let's Get Married.'

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Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando's Engagement

Miley and Maxx got engaged last year. The three-time Grammy winner was seen wearing a gold and diamond ring on her engagement finger at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles.

After the picture went viral, Miley revealed the proposal caught her completely by surprise. During an interview with US TV show Good Morning America, she added that Morando had got down on one knee for the proposal during their trip to Asia.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” she said.

Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando's Relationship

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Miley Cyrus said she and Morando met after being “put on a blind date.” They soft-launched their romance with an Instagram snapshot together at a Gucci event in November 2021, and the following month were spotted cozying up at “Miley's New Year's Eve Party” in Miami.

Morando is a drummer and producer best known for playing with the LA-based rock band Liily. The band participated in NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party, hosted by Miley in 2022, alongside musicians including Miley 's godmother Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

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He has also co-written and produced tracks on Miley's albums, including Endless Summer Vacation (2023) and Something Beautiful (2025).

Miley, whose hits include Flowers and Party in the U.S.A, was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The two tied the knot in 2018 before calling it quits a year later in 2019.

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