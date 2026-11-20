Shares of newly listed AI giant Anthropic dropped over 6% before the opening bell on Friday, November 20 following its historic market debut amid market selloff and concerns over AI trade.

Anthropic shares declined 6.34% to $91.01 by 4:19 am ET. The shares had advanced up to 39% from its IPO price on Thursday and erased more than half of the gains, closing 17% higher. Anthropic closed at $97.17 on Thursday, compared with the IPO price of $83. Even as the initial jump indicated growing investor interest following a oversubscribed IPO, the steep valuation — combined with fresh competitive threats — weighed on the shares Friday as traders dumped risk across markets.

“With what appeared to be the final pillar supporting the AI rally now giving way, market sentiment is now very pessimistic,” Gerald Gan, chief investment officer at Singapore-based Reed Capital told Bloomberg News. “While I am preparing to accumulate quality stocks at more attractive valuations, I am equally mindful of the risks of catching a falling knife.”

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The slip in Anthropic shares came as equities tumbled, with global stocks set for their longest losing streak in over three years. Asian markets also traded in red on Friday, following losses on Wall Street, as weakness in technology stocks and rising inflation in Japan weighed on sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 4.16% and the broader Topix declined 2.4%. South Korea's Kospi fell 3.71%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.13%. Japan's SoftBank Group especially ended 14.5% down on Friday, worst day since August 2024 amid broader sell-off in Asian stocks following the highly anticipated market debut of Anthropic. The crash indicates growing investor worries over SoftBank's spends on artificial intelligence, primarily its exposure to OpenAI, as investors raise doubts over massive investments in AI infrastructure.

It must also be noted that Anthropic's Nasdaq debut came amid weeks of choppy trading in Wall Street, especially in technology stocks with investors being concerned over Jensen Huang resignation from Nvidia Corp and a Democratic sweep in midterm elections that promises to change the industry's regulatory landscape.

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