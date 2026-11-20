As the UAE prepares to mark the 55th anniversary of its formation, Dubai has announced a three-day holiday for private schools, universities and early childhood centres in December, giving students and teaching staff an extended break.

Announcing the decision, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department said private schools and higher education institutions across the emirate would remain closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. Classes and regular operations will resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.

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With the weekend following the holiday period, students and teaching staff will get five consecutive days off before academic activities resume.

Early childhood centres will follow a separate schedule, with closures on December 2 and 3. Individual centres can also extend the break through December 4, depending on the needs of the families they serve. All centres are expected to reopen on December 7.

The announcement comes after UAE authorities declared similar holidays for government employees and private-sector workers ahead of the country's annual National Day celebrations.

The UAE Government Media Office earlier announced a three-day holiday for federal government employees from December 2 to 4, with official working hours resuming on Monday, December 7. The Dubai Government has also declared the same holiday period for its employees.

However, private-sector employees across the UAE will receive two paid holidays, on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Eid Al Etihad, formerly known as UAE National Day, is observed on December 2 every year to commemorate the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. The federation was initially established by six emirates, with Ras Al Khaimah joining in February 1972 to complete the union of seven emirates.

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The 55th anniversary celebrations will be held during the UAE's Year of Family. This year's theme highlights the role of families, generations and communities in shaping the country's identity and development.

The celebrations will recognise the UAE as a 'family of families', reflecting the shared values, social bonds and collective contributions of citizens and residents who have helped build the nation over the past 55 years.

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