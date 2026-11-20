The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has opened applications for the Centralised Combined Examination 2026 in order to fill 1,393 vacancies for Technical Assistant (T-3) and Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) posts under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to the official notification, the online application process began on November 18 and will continue till December 17, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official ASRB recruitment portal.

Of the total vacancies, 1,254 are for Technical Assistant (T-3) positions at ICAR institutes, while 139 vacancies are for Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) positions at ICAR's Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

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ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026: Important Dates

As per the recruitment notification, the application correction window will remain open from December 18 to December 20, 2026.

The Preliminary Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for February 2027. The date for the Mains examination will be announced separately.

Candidates must submit their applications and pay the applicable examination fee by December 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM

ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The notification lists an age limit of 21 to 30 years for candidates, with relaxations applicable to eligible reserved categories and other specified groups.

Applicants must possess the relevant bachelor's degree or prescribed diploma qualification for their chosen functional group. The educational requirements vary across disciplines, including Agriculture, Animal Science, Fisheries Science, Engineering, Library and Information Science, and Information Technology.

Candidates must ensure that they possess the required educational qualification by the closing date of the application process, December 17, 2026. The detailed discipline-wise qualification requirements are available in the official advertisement.

ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026: Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category and the post selected.

For unreserved candidates, the fee is Rs.300 for either T-3 or T-4 posts and Rs.600 for applications covering both posts. Candidates belonging to the EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs.150 for one post or Rs.300 for both.

SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), women, transgender candidates and ex-servicemen are exempted from the application fee, as specified in the notification.

The fee must be paid through the Bharatkosh portal. Candidates are also required to upload the payment receipt while completing their application.

ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a Preliminary examination followed by a Mains examination. Both examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode and will consist of objective-type questions.

According to ASRB, the Preliminary examination is a qualifying test, and candidates will be shortlisted for the Mains examination based on their performance. Shortlisting will take place at a ratio of 1:15 of the vacancies, functional-group-wise.

There will be no interview. The final selection will be based on candidates' performance in the Mains examination.

ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026: Salary Details

Selected candidates for Technical Assistant (T-3) positions will receive pay under Level 5 of the pay matrix, ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) positions carry Level 6 pay, with a salary range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

How To Apply For ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026

Candidates can apply online through the ASRB website by completing the One Time Registration process and filling in the examination application form.

Applicants must select their preferred functional group or subgroup and indicate whether they wish to be considered for T-3, T-4 or both posts. However, the notification allows candidates to apply for only one functional group or subgroup.

Candidates applying for both posts must indicate their order of preference. ASRB has stated that the preference submitted at the application stage will be treated as final.

Applicants should upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents, pay the applicable fee and complete the final submission.

The official notification and application link are available on the ASRB website, asrb.gov.in.

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