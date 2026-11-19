State Bank of India has announced the Junior Associate preliminary examination results and candidates can now check their scores, qualifying status and cut-off marks through the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in. SBI has declared the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination Result 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The results were released on November 18, 2026, along with candidates' scorecards and qualifying status.

Applicants who appeared for the preliminary examination held on September 26 and 27, 2026, can access their results through the bank's official careers portal using their registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Examination, tentatively scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 9,766 vacancies, including 7,680 regular positions and 2,086 backlog vacancies.

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Here are the key details candidates should know

Recruiting Organisation: State Bank of India (SBI) Post: Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Total Vacancies: 9,766 Mains Exam Dates: November 26 and 27, 2026 (tentative) Official Website: sbi.bank.in

How To Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Online?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results and check whether they have qualified for the next stage:

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

Navigate to the Careers section on the homepage.

Click on the Current Openings option.

Find the recruitment notification for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)

Select the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination Result 2026 link

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Complete the verification process and submit the details

Your result, marks and qualifying status will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference

Direct Official Careers Link: https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings

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SBI Clerk Scorecard 2026: What Details Are Available?

Along with the preliminary results, SBI has made the candidates' scorecards available online. The scorecard allows applicants to review their performance in the examination and determine whether they have secured the minimum qualifying marks required for the next stage. Candidates should check the following information:

Candidate's name and examination details

Registration or roll number

Marks obtained in the preliminary examination

Section-wise and overall scores

Applicable cut-off marks

Qualification status for the Mains examination

Applicants are advised to download their scorecards and carefully verify the information provided.

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