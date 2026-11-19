Dhanush's OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is set for a November 20 theatrical release and has already seen strong demand in advance bookings. The film has recorded Rs 7.32 crore in opening-day advance gross collections, including block seats, as of November 19, according to Sacnilk. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 6.61 crore, with 4.09 lakh tickets sold across 5,006 shows.

Tamil shows account for nearly 75% of the advance gross, while Telugu contributes around 24%. Tamil Nadu leads the state-wise bookings with Rs 3.77 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 1.21 crore. Hindi bookings account for only a small share of the total.

Bookings through PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have brought in Rs 1.07 crore, including block seats, across 572 tracked shows. This accounts for around 14.6% of the film's nationwide advance gross.

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OM Surpasses Raayan In Advance Bookings

OM has moved ahead of Dhanush's Raayan in India's advance bookings, excluding block seats. Its Rs 6.61 crore tally is around 7.5% higher than Raayan's final advance booking figure of Rs 6.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Captain Miller ended with Rs 3.87 crore in advance bookings, while Idli Kadai recorded Rs 3.07 crore.

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Can OM Break Dhanush's Day 1 Record?

Raayan remains Dhanush's biggest Tamil opener with Rs 15.67 crore gross in India on Day 1. Idli Kadai follows with Rs 12.75 crore, while Karnan, Vaathi and Captain Miller recorded Rs 12.05 crore, Rs 11.16 crore and Rs 10.02 crore, respectively.

Based on the current trend, OM is expected to open at around Rs 17–20 crore gross in India. A performance in this range would take it past Raayan.

The Telugu market could further boost the opening, with OM recording Rs 1.77 crore gross in Telugu advance bookings, including block seats, across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

OM Eyes Biggest Worldwide Opening

Overseas advance bookings for OM have reportedly reached around $330,000 for premieres and opening-day shows. Dhanush's audience in North America, the UK, Malaysia and Singapore, along with Mammootty's following in the Gulf, could boost the film's overseas run.

As per Sacnilk, the film could earn Rs 8–10 crore from overseas markets and target a worldwide opening of Rs 25–30 crore. This could take it past Raayan's Rs 22.97 crore and Kuberaa's Rs 27.21 crore, potentially giving Dhanush his biggest worldwide opening.

About Om Chapter 1: Udhiram

OM: Chapter 1 is a 2026 Tamil action crime thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, surrounding a joint police operation against an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate across the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border. Inspired by real events, the story follows undercover and special task force operatives confronting a powerful criminal network.

Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

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