Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana has surpassed the lifetime North American box office collection of Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 in just 12 days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film continues its impressive run overseas and has also registered the biggest second weekend ever for an Indian movie in the market.

According to Box Office Mojo, Ne Zha 2 collected $23.3 million at the North American box office during its 203-day theatrical run in 2025. In comparison, Ramayana crossed the Chinese film's lifetime collection within just 12 days of its release.

The film is now eyeing the lifetime North American box office collection of Dhurandhar 2. Surpassing that figure would make Ramayana the highest-grossing Indian film ever released in the market.

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According to a Koimoi report, Ramayana collected $834,000 at the North American box office on its second Tuesday. However, the film witnessed a 59.4% decline compared with the previous Tuesday's collection.

With its 12-day total crossing $25.7 million, the film is continuing its strong theatrical run. It is currently tracking to earn between $35 million and $40 million during its lifetime in North America.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Collection Hits Rs 1,000 Crore Gross In India In Two Weeks

Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animated blockbuster based on Ne Zha, a mythological figure from Chinese folklore. The film is inspired by Xu Zhonglin's 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods and is the sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha. It was released in 2025.

Ramayana is directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles was released on November 5.

The ensemble cast also features Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, among others.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya,and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

According to reports, Ramayana is also nearing the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film has recently surpassed Godzilla Minus Zero in worldwide collections, further adding to its impressive overseas performance.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Run: Weekday Collections Slow Down, But Ranbir's Film Earns Rs 1,000 Crore In 14 Days

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