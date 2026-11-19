India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has defended the team management's decision to leave out Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Kotak said India's selection was made keeping all five days of the Test match in mind rather than focusing only on the opening day's conditions. India went with Anshul Kamboj in the bowling attack, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Washington Sundar.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was the wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.

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The decision to leave out an experienced campaigner like Siraj had triggered considerable debate, with former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin expressing their disappointment.

Explaining Washington Sundar's inclusion, Kotak said New Zealand's top order, which features multiple left-handed batters, was one of the factors considered by the team management while finalising the playing XI.

"We preferred Washy because their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.

India made a promising start with the ball, reducing New Zealand to 60/4 after winning the toss and opting to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling effort as the visitors looked in control during the initial stages of the match.

However, New Zealand staged a strong recovery as the Indian bowling attack struggled to make further breakthroughs after the Kookaburra ball lost its shine following the 30th over.

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips took full advantage of the situation, putting together an unbeaten partnership to guide New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps on Day 1. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Phillips was batting on 94.

Kotak also defended Kamboj's pace, dismissing concerns over the youngster operating in the 126-130 kmph range.

"Yes, pace matters, but only in certain phases of the game. Kamboj's speed is around 130, 128, and sometimes 126. That's fine," he said.

The batting coach also backed Prasidh Krishna, pointing out that the pacer's attacking style naturally comes with the risk of conceding runs.

"Prasidh is an attacking bowler and we know he may give away some runs. When he takes wickets, we praise him; when he gets hit, we criticise him. That's an unfair way to look at him," Kotak said.

Reflecting on New Zealand's recovery, Kotak credited the hosts for adapting well to the conditions.

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He explained that the sunny weather had caused moisture in the pitch to evaporate quicker than expected, reducing the assistance available to the bowlers as the day progressed.

Despite India's early breakthroughs, Nicholls and Phillips' unbeaten stand ensured that New Zealand finished the opening day in a strong position, leaving the visitors with plenty of work to do on Day 2.

"Since the weather was good and it was a sunny day, the moisture dried up quicker than expected. They batted really well and deserve credit. They didn't take many chances against the spinner. The new ball offered more assistance to the bowlers," he added.

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