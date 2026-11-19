DMK president MK Stalin has targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following the seizure of heroin worth Rs 700 crore in Chennai, comparing the state under the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to 'Vice City', the fictional crime-ridden setting of the Grand Theft Auto video game series.

"Tamil Nadu is turning into a 'Vice City' under the TVK regime!" Stalin said in a post on X, reacting to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) latest drug bust.

The former chief minister questioned how such a large quantity of narcotics could enter the state without being detected by the police, which operates under the Home Department headed by Vijay.

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Stalin also pointed to a similar case in Nagapattinam last month, when a TVK functionary, identified as 'Meth' Boopalan, was arrested in connection with an alleged drug-smuggling network involving narcotics worth Rs 270 crore. The operation reportedly led to the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine.

"Such seizures are happening in our state month after month," Stalin said, questioning whether the police were unable to detect the movement of drugs or were deliberately turning a blind eye.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu, once a major investment destination, was now turning into a hub for drug traffickers. Citing alleged lapses in law and order, crimes against women, major thefts and custodial deaths, Stalin said the state was beginning to resemble the fictional Vice City.

The DMK chief also questioned the effectiveness of the state's 65-member Special Task Force (STF), constituted to tackle narcotics, and sought an explanation from Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal over the latest seizure.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticised the DGP's recent assessment of the state's law and order situation, describing it as a "self-certificate" that failed to reflect ground realities.

Udhayanidhi questioned the DGP's comparison of the five-year average murder rate with figures from the first 10 months of this year. He also cited 17 reported murders across Tamil Nadu on Diwali, arguing that the claim of improving law and order during the TVK government's six-month tenure was misleading.

On narcotics, Udhayanidhi said the reported 74% rise in registered drug cases raised concerns about the growing availability of drugs near schools and colleges. He also questioned why the state police had failed to act against Boopalan until the DRI intervened.

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The DMK leader further cited the killings of a Home Guard in Ariyalur and a Special Sub-Inspector in Theni in alleged attacks by drug users, while raising concerns over crimes against women and alleged misconduct involving TVK members.

Stalin also criticised Vijay for remaining silent over the alleged actions of his party workers, including an incident involving the unauthorised opening of dam sluice gates, which he claimed was done to create social media content.

"But no one has been able to get Chief Minister Vijay to open his mouth!" Stalin said.

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