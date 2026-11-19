DMK president MK Stalin has targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following the seizure of heroin worth Rs 700 crore in Chennai, comparing the state under the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to 'Vice City', the fictional crime-ridden setting of the Grand Theft Auto video game series.
"Tamil Nadu is turning into a 'Vice City' under the TVK regime!" Stalin said in a post on X, reacting to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) latest drug bust.
The former chief minister questioned how such a large quantity of narcotics could enter the state without being detected by the police, which operates under the Home Department headed by Vijay.
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Stalin also pointed to a similar case in Nagapattinam last month, when a TVK functionary, identified as 'Meth' Boopalan, was arrested in connection with an alleged drug-smuggling network involving narcotics worth Rs 270 crore. The operation reportedly led to the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine.
"Such seizures are happening in our state month after month," Stalin said, questioning whether the police were unable to detect the movement of drugs or were deliberately turning a blind eye.
He alleged that Tamil Nadu, once a major investment destination, was now turning into a hub for drug traffickers. Citing alleged lapses in law and order, crimes against women, major thefts and custodial deaths, Stalin said the state was beginning to resemble the fictional Vice City.
TVK ஆட்சியில் Vice City ஆகும் தமிழ்நாடு! சென்னையில் 700 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான ஹெராயின் போதைப் பொருளை ஒன்றிய அரசின் வருவாய்ப் புலனாய்வுத் துறை பறிமுதல் செய்துள்ளது. கடந்த மாதம் நாகையில், 270 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான போதைப் பொருளுடன் த.வெ.க. நிர்வாகியான 'மெத்' பூபாலனின் கடத்தல் சாம்ராஜ்யத்தைப் பிடித்த அதே DRI அமைப்புதான் இதனையும் பிடித்துள்ளது. நம் மாநிலத்தில் அவர்கள் மாதாமாதம் பிடிக்கிறார்கள். இதில் நமக்கு எழும் கேள்வி என்னவென்றால், தமிழ்நாட்டுக்குள் நடக்கும் இவ்வளவு பெரிய அளவிலான போதைப் பொருள் நடமாட்டங்களை மாநில அரசின் காவல்துறையால் ஏன் பிடிக்க முடியவில்லை? பிடிக்க முடியவில்லையா அல்லது கண்டும் காணாமல் இருக்கிறார்களா? முதலீட்டாளர்களின் முதல் முகவரியாக இருந்த தமிழ்நாடு இப்போது மெத், ஹெராயின் கடத்தல்காரர்களின் favourite destination ஆகிவிட்டது. தொடரும் சட்ட ஒழுங்கு சீர்குலைவு, த.வெ.க.வினரின் கட்டுக்கடங்காத பாலியல் அத்துமீறல்கள், மாபெரும் கொள்ளைச் சம்பவங்கள், குலைநடுங்க வைக்கும் லாக்கப் மரணங்கள் என TVK ஆட்சியில் தமிழ்நாடே Vice City ஆகிக் கொண்டிருக்கிறது. இவற்றில் இருந்தெல்லாம் திசைதிருப்ப நேற்று புள்ளிவிவரங்களை ஒப்பித்த காவல்துறைத் தலைவர் இந்த ஹெராயின் பறிமுதல் குறித்து என்ன சொல்லப் போகிறார்? எல்லவாற்றுக்கும் 'வழக்கு பதியப்பட்டுள்ளது' என்பதை மட்டுமே பதிலாகத் தரும் அவர், மாநில அரசின் அமைப்புகளால் ஏன் போதைக் கடத்தல்காரர்களைப் பிடிக்க முடியவில்லை என்பதற்கு பதில் சொல்ல வேண்டும். போதைப் பொருள் கடத்தலைத் தடுக்க அமைக்கப்பட்ட 65 சிறப்பு அதிரடிப் படை என்ன செய்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது? முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் அவர்களின் கட்டுப்பாட்டில் இருக்கும் உள்துறையில் இத்தனை பிரச்சினைகள் நடந்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது. இப்போதும் பேசவில்லை என்றால் எப்போதுதான் அவர் பேசுவார்? த.வெ.க. ஆட்சியில் அக்கட்சியின் ரீல்ஸ்மோகிகள் சட்டவிரோதமாக அணையைக் கூட திறக்கிறார்கள். ஆனால், முதலமைச்சர் விஜயின் வாயை யாராலும் திறக்க முடியவில்லையே! #TVKfails— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 19, 2026
The DMK chief also questioned the effectiveness of the state's 65-member Special Task Force (STF), constituted to tackle narcotics, and sought an explanation from Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal over the latest seizure.
Meanwhile, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticised the DGP's recent assessment of the state's law and order situation, describing it as a "self-certificate" that failed to reflect ground realities.
Udhayanidhi questioned the DGP's comparison of the five-year average murder rate with figures from the first 10 months of this year. He also cited 17 reported murders across Tamil Nadu on Diwali, arguing that the claim of improving law and order during the TVK government's six-month tenure was misleading.
On narcotics, Udhayanidhi said the reported 74% rise in registered drug cases raised concerns about the growing availability of drugs near schools and colleges. He also questioned why the state police had failed to act against Boopalan until the DRI intervened.
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The DMK leader further cited the killings of a Home Guard in Ariyalur and a Special Sub-Inspector in Theni in alleged attacks by drug users, while raising concerns over crimes against women and alleged misconduct involving TVK members.
Stalin also criticised Vijay for remaining silent over the alleged actions of his party workers, including an incident involving the unauthorised opening of dam sluice gates, which he claimed was done to create social media content.
"But no one has been able to get Chief Minister Vijay to open his mouth!" Stalin said.
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