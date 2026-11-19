Retiring employees can soon withdraw their savings at regular intervals instead of lump sum as the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). The latest plan will allow members to draw out their total provident fund in regular interval following their retirement.

According to EPFO, the initiative will provide members the opportunity to convert their retirement savings into a constant and predictable source of income through systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while ensuring ownership of the underlying corpus.

The decision was approved at CBT's 240th meeting, conducted at EPFO's headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Here's all you need to know about EPFO's Systematic Withdrawal Plan -

EPFO members can currently withdraw 100% of their accumulated provident fund after they turn 58, which most of them take out the at once. Members with around 10 years of eligible service also get a monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), which is separate from the PF corpus.

The social security body said that the plan will provide retirees “a flexible, regular and reliable income stream”, mostly helping retirees, who find it hard to manage large lump sum amount.

READ | EPFO Approves SWP: Your PF Can Now Pay You A Regular Income After Retirement. Here's How

In case a member dies, here's what you need to do,

If a member dies duting the payout period, the nominee or dependent can choose either to withdraw the remaining balance or to keep receiving the periodic payments, according to EPFO.

How these payouts are expected work

While EPFO has not shared operational details of the plan, earlier reports on the proposal stated that members are expected to get three options:

Take out the total corpus in regular instalments.

Withdraw a portion upfront and receive the rest through scheduled payments.

Draw only the interest earned on the balance.

Who is likely to benefit?

According to earlier reports, EPFO's internal estimates indicate that around 6.32 lakh subscribers over 55 years of age and who hold more than Rs 5 lakh in their PF accounts could benefit directly. T



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.