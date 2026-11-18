The box-office success of Ramayana: Part 1 has not been reflected in the share price of Prime Focus, the company associated with the making of the film. While the film's worldwide collections have crossed Rs 1,483 crore and its India gross collections are nearing Rs 1,000 crore, Prime Focus shares have declined nearly 10% since its release on Nov. 5.

The decline has erased around Rs 2,305 crore from the company's market capitalisation in less than two weeks. The stock's performance comes even as Prime Focus reported a 35% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the September quarter. However, its first-half net profit declined nearly 89%, while several expense heads recorded substantial increases. The company also reported negative operating cash flow during the six months ended September.

Prime Focus shares closed at Rs 306.05 on November 4, taking its market capitalisation to approximately Rs 23,834 crore, based on 77.88 crore outstanding shares. At Rs 276.45 on Nov. 8, its market capitalisation stood at around Rs 21,529 crore.

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This represents a decline of Rs 2,305.17 crore, or 9.67%, in market value since the film's release. On Wednesday, Prime Focus shares fell as much as 1.04% to an intraday low of Rs 275.75 apiece.

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Expense Breakdown

Prime Focus reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,410.17 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,042.89 crore a year earlier, an increase of 35.3%.

Total expenses rose 27.2% to Rs 1,356.12 crore from Rs 1,066.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Employee benefits expense, the company's largest expense head, increased 28.5% to Rs 778.38 crore from Rs 605.74 crore. Employee stock option expenses rose to Rs 2.51 crore from Rs 1.01 crore. Technician fees more than doubled to Rs 51.34 crore from Rs 23.28 crore, while technical service costs increased 74.4% to Rs 84.17 crore from Rs 48.25 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 35.2% to Rs 188.43 crore from Rs 139.35 crore. Other expenses increased 52.4% to Rs 131.98 crore from Rs 86.60 crore.

Finance costs remained broadly unchanged at Rs 119.32 crore, compared with Rs 119.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the first half of FY27, total expenses increased 28.1% to Rs 2,626.90 crore from Rs 2,049.98 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 27.9% to Rs 1,526.57 crore, while technician fees increased 122% to Rs 96.74 crore.

Technical service costs rose 44.4% to Rs 131.57 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 34.8% to Rs 367.55 crore, while finance costs rose 5.2% to Rs 245.66 crore.

Profit Decline

Despite the increase in revenue, Prime Focus's consolidated net profit for the first half of FY27 fell to Rs 12.49 crore from Rs 114.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined to Rs 123.52 crore from Rs 169.91 crore. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 67.40 crore during the half year.

The exceptional loss was linked to the settlement of a loan dispute involving Raspalfa Services Private Limited. Prime Focus completed a full and final settlement of Rs 408 crore after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal approved a discharge agreement and closed the insolvency proceedings.

The company recognised an additional impact of Rs 73.36 crore, including legal and professional fees and tax-related expenses, during the first half. Of this, Rs 71.44 crore was recognised in the June quarter and Rs 1.92 crore in the September quarter.

The September quarter, however, recorded a net profit of Rs 58.27 crore, compared with Rs 4.06 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 90.47 crore, against Rs 5.80 crore a year earlier.

Cash Flow

Prime Focus reported a net cash outflow of Rs 5.64 crore from operating activities during the first half of FY27, compared with a net cash inflow of Rs 258.96 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's consolidated finance costs increased to Rs 245.66 crore from Rs 233.59 crore during the period.

Total borrowings stood at Rs 5,172.85 crore as of September 30, compared with Rs 4,940.74 crore as of March 31, 2026. Long-term borrowings increased to Rs 3,560.20 crore from Rs 109.80 crore, while short-term borrowings declined to Rs 1,612.65 crore from Rs 4,830.94 crore.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 145.56 crore at the end of September, compared with Rs 688.29 crore at the end of March.

Box Office

Ramayana: Part 1 has collected approximately Rs 1,483.10 crore worldwide through Day 13, according to the box-office data provided.

In India, the film's collections have also remained strong. As of Day 14, it was running across 7,066 shows and had collected Rs 3.24 crore in net collections on Wednesday so far. Hindi contributed Rs 2.35 crore from 6,047 shows, while Kannada collections stood at Rs 32 lakh from 323 shows. Tamil added Rs 29 lakh from 301 shows, and Telugu contributed Rs 28 lakh from 395 shows.

This takes the film's total India gross collections to Rs 984.92 crore and net collections to Rs 824.19 crore so far. Final India collections are yet to be reported.

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