A window of a Vande Bharat Express coach shattered near Sachin station on the Surat-Navsari stretch in Gujarat on Tuesday evening, the second such incident on the route in 10 days.

Railway officials have not formally confirmed what struck the train.

Video of the damaged window has been shared widely on social media. According to Gujarat Samachar, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai train was heading from Surat towards Navsari at about 5.23 p.m. when the outer glass of a C-4 coach window broke. The inner pane held, and no passenger was injured. The incident still caused alarm on board.

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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officers inspected the spot. A case has been registered against unknown persons with the RPF and Sachin police station.

Investigators are reportedly examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning local residents.

Earlier Incidents In Gujarat

The latest damage follows a similar episode on 8 November, when a window of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat was found broken in Amreli district, between Lathi and Khizadiya. The cause is still under investigation.

Surat's rail belt has seen several such cases this year. In January, railway police arrested two men for pelting stones at the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat near Vapi, damaging a coach window.

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In August, stones were thrown at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat near Utran station in Surat, damaging windows of two coaches. A suspect was detained, and the UP Governor was on board and unharmed.

On 24 October, the RPF held three youths for allegedly pelting stones at the Udaipur-Surat Vande Bharat, which damaged three window panes. Nobody was injured in that incident.

A Pattern Across The Country

Stone-pelting on the semi-high-speed trains has been reported from several states. In May, three trains, including a Vande Bharat, were attacked within 90 minutes near Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Another Vande Bharat window was shattered in the same district in March.

Railway officials note that the trains' windows use laminated glass. In many cases only the outer layer cracks, though some reinforced panes have shattered. Stone-pelting cases are registered under Section 153 of the Railways Act and can attract a non-bailable jail term of up to five years.

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