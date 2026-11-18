Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the arrival of her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The couple, who confirmed their pregnancy during the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaram in June 2026, recently performed a puja ceremony at home. The gathering was attended by their close family members and loved ones.

Samantha took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments from the intimate celebrations. Captioning the collection of photographs simply as “Us,” Samantha offered fans a peek into the special occasion.

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The first picture featured the mom-to-be exuding her pregnancy glow in a beautiful red suit, while Raj complemented her in a cream-coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple were lovingly looking at each other as they posed away from the camera.

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Next, there was a picture from the ceremony showing Samantha seeking blessings from her elders for her and her baby. The carousel also featured glimpses of Samantha posing with family members and the couple performing the puja together.

The snapshots capture the couple's happiness as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy Announcement

It was in June 2026 that Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she is expecting her first child. The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

She also spoke about taking a short maternity break after wrapping her ongoing professional commitments. Samantha said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I will have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's Relationship Timeline

Samantha and Raj tied the wedding knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple first crossed paths while working on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

They later reunited for the Indian spin-off of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over time, speculation about their relationship gained momentum, particularly after Samantha shared pictures from the World Pickleball League on social media.

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In one of the photographs, she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. The two eventually made their relationship official and they are now preparing to embrace parenthood.

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