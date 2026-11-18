Salman Khan reportedly hosted a get-together for the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12. The team expected it to be a meeting about the film's promotional plans, but Salman surprised everyone with luxury Swiss watches.

According to a report by mid-day, Salman gifted approximately 20 to 25 watches, with each timepiece reportedly costing between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. He wanted to thank everyone who had stood by the project through its highs and lows.

A source present at the gathering told the publication, "Salman is happy with the way Maatrubhumi has shaped up despite its delay and hurdles. Now that the film is gearing up for release, he is relieved. That's why after the November 10 trailer launch, in an impromptu decision, the superstar called his cast and crew for a get-together on November 12. He gifted each member a Swiss-made luxury watch, ranging from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs"

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The actor picked different brands for the men and women on the team. While the male cast and crew members received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, the women were given Rado timepieces. Salman handed over the expensive timepieces himself, making the occasion even more special for the team members. Director Apoorva Lakhia was among those present at the gathering, along with actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah also attended the get-together. This get-together took place soon after the film's trailer was launched in Mumbai on November 10. '"The team thought they were headed to Panvel to discuss the promotional strategy. They were surprised by the gesture. Salman wanted to thank everyone who contributed to Maatrubhumi," the source added.

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All About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. The film blends intense action with emotional moments, exploring the personal and professional struggles of soldiers during wartime.

Maatrubhumi is inspired by the real-life confrontation that took place in the Galwan Valley. Salman plays Colonel Santosh Babu, an army officer who leads his men during a confrontation with enemy forces. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife. The film also stars Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.

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