YouTuber Armaan Malik and his family are reportedly facing trouble at their Chandigarh residence due to repeated late-night parties in a neighbouring flat. Armaan have raised concerns over loud music and gatherings that allegedly continue until the early hours, disturbing other residents in the building.

The issue came to light after he shared videos of the incident on Instagram. The clips show him and his wife Kritika Malik questioning people staying in the neighbouring apartment over the noise.

Armaan Malik And Kritika Confront Neighbours

In one of the videos, Kritika explains that the disturbance has become a regular problem rather than a one-time incident. While taking viewers towards the apartment, Kritika says, "It's 1:00 AM, and it's very noisy. This is a daily drama. Even after complaining, no one listens to us."

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She claims that the flat is rented out to different groups of people, with new occupants arriving frequently. According to her, loud music and parties continue late into the night despite repeated complaints.

When some of the occupants come out, Armaan questions them about playing music so loudly at that hour. He reminds them that families and children also live in the building and that their activities are causing inconvenience to others.

The people in the apartment respond that they have only moved in that day. However, Armaan argues that the problem has been happening regularly and is not limited to the current occupants.

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Armaan Blames Flat Owner

During the exchange, the occupants suggest contacting the flat's owner. Armaan, however, claims that the owner does not respond even when he tries to reach him. He alleges that the apartment is being operated as a B&B homestay to earn money through daily rentals, while the concerns of permanent residents are being ignored.

In another video, Armaan reportedly points to visitor entries maintained by the building's security guard. He also alleges that as many as 14 people have stayed there at a time.

The videos have since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the family's complaints about noise and late-night gatherings. However, there has been no public response from the owner of the neighbouring apartment or the people involved in the confrontation so far.

The YouTuber lives in the Chandigarh home with his wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, and their children.

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