Market analysts have recommended six stocks to buy on Wednesday, November 18, with potential upside ranging from 3.51% to 38.88% based on their price targets. Top picks include Bank of Baroda Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., and Birla Cable Ltd.

Here are six stocks to buy today

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 274.89)

Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Bank of Baroda at Rs 274.89, with a target of Rs 310. That implies potential upside of 12.77%. Mishra places the stop-loss at Rs 258.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Prestige Estates Projects Limited (CMP: Rs 1,691.50)

Mishra also recommends buying Prestige Estates Projects at Rs 1,691, with a target of Rs 1,980 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,560. The target implies potential upside of 17.09% from the quoted price.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,367)

Ruchit Jain, vice-president of equity technical research in wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recommends buying Reliance Industries at Rs 1,367. His target of Rs 1,415 implies potential upside of 3.51%. The recommended stop-loss is Rs 1,335.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 368.00)

Jain also recommends buying Karnataka Bank at Rs 368, with a target of Rs 382 and a stop-loss at Rs 360. The target implies potential upside of 3.80%, slightly higher than for his Reliance Industries call.

Birla Cable Ltd. (CMP: Rs 294.50)

Pradip Halder, founder and chief executive of PHD Capital, recommends buying Birla Cable at Rs 294.50, with a target of Rs 409 and a stop-loss at Rs 269. The target is Rs 114.50 above the quoted price, giving the stock potential upside of 38.88%.

Nestle India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,294.30)

Halder also recommends buying Nestle India at Rs 1,294.30, with a target of Rs 1,545 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,176. The target implies potential upside of 19.37%, the second-highest among the six calls.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Nvidia Earnings To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 18

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.