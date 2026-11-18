The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,308 level, a discount of nearly 107 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices extended rally, with the Nifty 50 closing near 25,400 level.

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“We recommend maintaining a positive yet selective approach, using intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks, with a preference for banking, realty, capital markets and infrastructure,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that are likely to drive the Indian stock market today;

Asian Markets

Asia markets traded higher on Wednesday, led by gains in heavyweight chip stocks after Nvidia's earnings beat. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.04% and Topix was flat. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.99%, while Kosdaq jumped 3.29%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended losses on Tuesday, as technology stocks continue to slide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 848.75 points, or 1.64%, to 50,759.42, while the S&P 500 declined 76.06 points, or 1.03%, to 7,340.53. The Nasdaq Composite closed 181.37 points, or 0.74%, lower at 24,328.38.

Nvidia Q3 Earnings

Nvidia reported record revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter, marking a 103% YoY growth. The revenue surpassed Street estimates of $109 billion as well as the company's own guidance of $108 billion. Data Centre revenue surged 110% YoY to $107.6 billion. Adjusted EPS was at $2.68, beating analysts' expectations of $2.48, while gross margin stood at 74.9%, above the company's guidance of 74%.

For Q4, Nvidia guided for revenue of $130 billion, significantly higher than the Street estimate of $125 billion. Nvidia stock price rallied 4.14% in extended trading.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices steadied amid renewed fighting in the Middle East. Brent crude futures eased 0.12% to $93.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.47 a barrel, down 0.63%.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were steady near a 14-month low. Spot gold price rose 0.1% to $3,854.72 an ounce, while silver prices gained 0.1% to $47.46 an ounce.

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