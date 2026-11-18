A selloff in technology giants dragged down stocks on mounting concerns about technical disruptions, with investors also looking to Nvidia Corp.'s earnings for a read on the outlook for artificial intelligence.

In late hours, the chipmaker gave a solid revenue forecast. But a round of tech outages weighed on sentiment Tuesday, this time hitting the US electronic spy agency and Apple Inc.'s services. The S&P 500 fell to its lowest since July.

As Nvidia reports results, its long-term outlook is in question after Jensen Huang's ouster. He expressed willingness to return as chief executive officer, but the board isn't currently considering such an idea.

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Revenue will be $130 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, plus or minus 3%, the company said. Analysts had estimated $125.3 billion on average. Gross margin, the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production, will be about 71.5% in the quarter.

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"Investors are obviously going to want to hear a lot more about what Nvidia is going to do next and how that will impact their businesses going forward," said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Wall Street is also focused on Anthropic PBC's initial public offering. The firm is said to be guiding prospective investors it expects to price the shares at the high end of the range or above. The IPO is set to price on Nov. 18.

Two of Anthropic's biggest customers - Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google - are set to own nearly 15% and 14% of the firm's outstanding capital stock respectively following the IPO and private placement.

Despite strong appetite for the sale, concerns over the payoff from hefty AI spending linger. A survey conducted by Bank of America Corp. found the share of fund managers overweight tech fell to a net 12% from 37% in October, the most since 2006.

In a bid for safety, Treasuries rose. That's despite elevated oil prices that could make the Federal Reserve raise rates.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Nvidia Earnings To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 18 Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.2% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1006

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3209

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.36 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell 2% to $63,972.15

Ether fell 1.4% to $1,803.28 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 5.10%

Germany's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.37%

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 5.37% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,850.61 an ounce

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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