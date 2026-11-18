Nvidia Corp.'s board has refused to discuss the circumstances surrounding Jensen Huang's resignation or the ongoing investigation into his conduct, leaving investors without clarity on what prompted the departure of the company's former chief executive. Chairman Harvey Jones said the board would not entertain questions on the matter during the company's November 17 earnings call, five days after it announced that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and board member following the disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with its code of conduct, standards and cultural norms.

The board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and said it did not intend to reinstate him as CEO. It appointed longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and began searching for a permanent successor. However, its decision not to discuss the circumstances of his departure or the ongoing investigation leaves questions about the board's response, the scope of its inquiry and the events that led to the leadership change.

Board's Position

Jones, who addressed investors on behalf of the board, said Nvidia had acted in the interests of its employees, customers, partners and shareholders. He confirmed that the company had retained Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search for a permanent CEO.

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The chairman also said the board had established a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee comprising independent directors, external advisers and legal counsel. The committee will strengthen the company's engagement with the US government and relevant agencies.

However, Jones drew a boundary around the investigation, saying the board would not discuss the circumstances of Huang's resignation or take questions on the matter during the earnings call.

"Our board will communicate further when appropriate," he said.

The board's statement did not provide further details about the conduct that prompted Huang's departure or the investigation's findings. It also did not indicate when investors could expect an update.

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Investor Concerns

The leadership transition was a key concern for analysts during the earnings call, particularly its potential implications for Nvidia's competitive position, employees and business strategy.

Vivek Arya, an analyst at Bank of America Securities, asked Kress how the company intended to reassure investors about its competitive advantages and ability to retain talent during the transition.

"What is your message to Nvidia investors about just the structural moats and the talent retention at the company? What kind of remains durable? What could change during this leadership transition?" Arya asked.

He also sought clarity on how the interim CEO and the board viewed the company's competitive positioning and financial strategy as it worked through the leadership change.

Kress said employees remained central to the company's operations and that the board was focused on supporting them during the transition. She said employees remained committed to Nvidia and its work.

The interim CEO also sought to reassure investors that the departure had not disrupted the company's business.

"From a business perspective, it's business as usual," Kress said.

She added that customers, suppliers and partners remained engaged with Nvidia and had expressed support for its business outlook. The company was also working with suppliers to address the gap between demand and supply.

CEO Search

The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position. Jones said the search would be thorough, although the company wanted to appoint a successor as quickly as possible.

"We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he said.

Jones also pointed to changes in advanced silicon technology and national security dynamics, saying the next chief executive would need to navigate these developments carefully.

Kress, who has been with Nvidia for 13 years, will lead the company in the interim. Jones said she had played a central role in its growth and had a deep understanding of its business, customers, operations and financial position.

The board said its focus remained on running the company and maintaining its commitments to shareholders, customers and partners. But while management sought to reassure investors about business continuity, the circumstances behind Huang's departure and the ongoing investigation remain undisclosed.

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