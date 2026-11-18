Whether Jensen Huang could return to the helm of Nvidia has been the biggest question around the chipmaker since his resignation last week, and the company's board addressed it on Tuesday.

"The Nvidia board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," board chair Harvey Jones said at the start of the company's first earnings call since Huang's exit.

Board Shuts Door On Questions

Jones said the call would not cover the circumstances of Huang's departure. "We will not be addressing or taking questions on today's call regarding the circumstances of Jensen's resignation and the ongoing investigation," he said. The board will communicate further when appropriate.

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Heidrick & Struggles is leading the search for a permanent CEO. The board has given no timetable.

Kress Pledges Continuity

Colette Kress, the chief financial officer who stepped in as interim CEO, led her first earnings call and sought to reassure investors and partners.

"Our momentum is real. With the market leading multi-year roadmap, supply agreements extending through to the end of the decade," Kress said. "We are well positioned to accelerate Nvidia's leadership position."

She added: "Our ambition will not change. Our passion to innovate will not change. Commitment to customers, partners, and shareholders will not change."

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Revenue Beats Estimates

The leadership turmoil did not dent the numbers. Nvidia posted third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% year on year and 20% sequentially. That was above analyst estimates of $109.33 billion.

How The Leadership Change Unfolded

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member after 33 years. The board said he stepped down after disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with the company's code of conduct. Jones was named the company's first chair of the board.

Media reports said Huang resigned amid allegations of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. These claims have not been independently verified.

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Calls for Huang's return had been building. An online petition gathered more than 180,000 signatures. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a return was not necessarily a bad idea.

What Comes Next

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 as CFO, will run the company while the board weighs internal and external candidates for the permanent role. The search will be closely watched, given the national security questions now surrounding the company.

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