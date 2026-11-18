Mumbai Metro Line 5 has reached an important milestone with the arrival of its first train at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) Kasheli Depot in Bhiwandi. The development marks a progress towards operationalising the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan corridor, with preparations for train testing and maintenance gathering pace.

The MMRDA made the announcement through a post on its official X handle, stating that the first train had entered the Kasheli Depot. The authority stated that the facility would serve as the base for parking, inspecting, testing and maintaining trains operating on the corridor.

"With the coach loading and unloading platform and a temporary inspection bay already complete, key facilities are in place to receive trains and support initial checks as work on the depot continues," the authority wrote in its post.

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Spread across 27 hectares, the depot is designed to accommodate around 30 trainsets, with five inspection lines, four workshop lines, a dedicated test track and train washing facilities. These are the facilities that will help keep Line 5's fleet ready for daily passenger service.

Route and Key Details

Metro Line 5, also known as the Orange Line, is a 24.90 km elevated corridor connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. According to the MMRDA's official project details, the corridor will have 15 stations, including Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnouli, Gove Gaon, Kon Goan, Lal Chowki, Kalyan Station and Kalyan APMC.

The project has an estimated base cost of Rs 8,416.51 crore, including taxes and duties. It is expected to provide connectivity with Metro Line 4, the proposed Metro Line 12 and the existing Central Railway network.

When Will Operations Begin?

The arrival of the first train comes after significant progress on the corridor's infrastructure.

The latest train arrival is expected to accelerate the preparations for testing. However, passenger services cannot begin until the necessary trials, safety inspections and regulatory clearances are completed.

The MMRDA is reportedly targeting an early 2027 opening for the corridor, although the timeline remains subject to the completion of pending work and required approvals.

Once operational, Metro Line 5 is expected to ease traffic congestion on roads and improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The MMRDA estimates that the corridor could potentially reduce existing travel time by 50-75 percent, making it an important addition to Mumbai's expanding metro network.

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