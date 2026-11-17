The Railway Board's Project Evaluation Committee has approved the proposed 69-km Panvel–Vasai suburban rail corridor, The Times of India reported. The project still needs clearances from NITI Aayog and the Union Finance Ministry before tenders can be invited. The Maharashtra government has already granted in-principle approval.

The corridor, estimated to cost Rs 2,711 crore, will have 17 stations and a 28-km elevated stretch. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will implement the project under Phase 3B of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

The proposed line will link the eastern and western parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, giving commuters a direct suburban rail connection between Panvel and Vasai–Virar. Passengers travelling between the two areas currently have to change trains at Kurla, Dadar or other stations.

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The corridor will also improve links between Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Vasai–Virar, where residential, commercial and industrial development is expanding. The newspaper reported that the project would strengthen transport links to areas identified as Third and Fourth Mumbai and improve connectivity to the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Palghar district.

The proposal comes as work on the Panvel–Karjat suburban rail corridor nears completion. That project has reached about 99% physical progress, according to The Times of India. The two corridors will extend suburban rail connections from Panvel, with the Vasai link expected to help serve growing passenger demand across the metropolitan region.

Clearance Pending

The pending clearances from NITI Aayog and the Union Finance Ministry are the next steps for the Panvel–Vasai project. Once both are in place, tenders can be invited for a corridor that would allow passengers to travel by suburban train between Panvel and Vasai–Virar without the transfers they now make at Kurla, Dadar or elsewhere on the Mumbai suburban network.

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