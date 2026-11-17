Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. shares rose almost 5% in early trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as the Reserve Bank of India's latest communication to Tata Sons renewed expectations of a possible listing of the Tata Group holding company.

At around 9:30 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 225.67, up 4.7% from its previous close of Rs 215.63, on the NSE.

The development has brought the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake in Tata Sons back into focus. The group, which holds around 18% in Tata Sons, has consistently pushed for a public listing. Afcons is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, making the latest development relevant for investors tracking the group's listed companies.

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Why Is Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Rising?

The RBI, in a letter dated Nov. 16, told Tata Sons to comply with all rules applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies, including the requirement to list its shares. The letter followed a request from Tata Sons seeking regulatory guidance on compliance. The RBI also said the company could seek clarification on specific regulatory provisions.

The development is significant for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has long supported a public listing of Tata Sons. Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has argued that a listing would improve transparency, accountability, and visibility into the value of the holding company.

However, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has opposed an immediate listing and said alternatives should first be explored.

The RBI's latest communication has renewed focus on the listing debate and the potential implications for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and its stake in Tata Sons.

Also Read: 'Social And Moral Imperative': Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Makes Case For Tata Sons Listing As Noel Tata Pushes Back

Afcons Share Price Performance

The stock has been under pressure in 2026, losing over 42% during the calendar year so far. Over the past month, the stock has lost 7.5%.

It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 99.57 times, with a market cap of Rs 8,128.04 crore.

At around 9:50 a.m., the stock had pared some earlier gains and was trading at Rs 221, up 2.58% from the previous close.

Also Read: RBI Flags Listing Requirement In Letter To Tata Sons, Says Comply With Upper Layer NBFC Rules

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