The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is reportedly considering increasing the existing once-a-week water cut to twice a week amid declining water reserves in the city's dams. The proposal is expected to be discussed at an all-party meeting chaired by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday, with elected representatives urging the administration to minimise inconvenience to residents.

The dams in the Khadakwasla chain, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon, currently hold only 60 percent of their water capacity. Given the drought-like conditions across the state

The PMC is currently continuing with its existing weekly water shutdown. If the additional cut is approved, the civic administration is likely to revise the distribution schedule to ensure that different localities receive water for at least two to three consecutive days.

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NCP (SP) corporator Kaka Chavan said several parts of the city were already facing low water pressure despite the existing weekly shutdown. He indicated that the issue would be raised during discussions with the mayor, reported The Times of India.

Echoing similar concerns, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Nitin Gavade pointed to persistent supply woes in the newly merged areas, where water pressure reportedly takes over a day to stabilise after the scheduled Thursday shutdown. He also questioned the need for additional restrictions, asserting that existing dam stocks should suffice through the summer.

Meanwhile, Pune's combined dam storage stood at 21.7 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) on Monday, compared with 27.7 TMC on the corresponding date last year, indicating a decline of nearly 7 TMC.

Although Pune has been allocated 13 TMC of water, residents and elected representatives have sought clarity from the PMC and irrigation department on whether the quota will adequately meet the city's requirements over the next nine months.

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The proposed restrictions are expected to remain a key point of discussion, with corporators seeking a balance between water conservation and ensuring minimum hardship for citizens.

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