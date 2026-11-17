Panvel city and adjoining regions have been alerted by the authorities about a 36-hour water supply disruption due to scheduled maintenance and repair work on the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) water supply network.

The shutdown will remain from 9 am on Tuesday, November 17, to 9 pm on Wednesday, November 18 as a part of Phase 1 of the Nhava-Sheva Sub-Regional Water Supply Scheme. The areas which will be affected in the Panvel city are several CIDCO nodes, 14 villages and key establishments, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Panvel Railway Station.

The disruption will be followed by low-pressure water supply for the next two days, November 19 and 20, as authorities work to restore normal distribution.

According to the MJP, the maintenance programme will involve technical, electrical and civil repairs at various locations, from the water intake facilities to the treatment plant and distribution network, as per local media.

At the Vial Headworks, officials will install iron grating in the intake channel to prevent waste from entering the system, remove accumulated silt and carry out electrical and structural repairs.

The work will also include replacing ageing and damaged pipelines between the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Ranwara Dhaba, as well as near Gavdevi Temple in Lodhivali.

Additionally, electrical and civil upgrades will be undertaken at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant. The project includes partial commissioning of a new 12-million-litres-per-day (MLD) Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) and a 1,700-mm-diameter rising main pipeline. The new pipeline will be commissioned after the remaining connection work at Pushpadham in New Panvel is completed.

Areas likely to be affected include Panvel city, Karanjade, Derivali, Vadghar, Vichumbe, Usarli, Belavli-Vardoli, Nandgaon, Kudave, Dapoli, Pargaon, Ovale, Kundevahal and Nanoshi, along with various CIDCO nodes, JNPA and Panvel Railway Station.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Tech Stocks Rout To Gold Rate; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 17

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents, housing societies, businesses and institutions to store sufficient water before the shutdown, avoid unnecessary consumption and use available supplies judiciously. Residents have also been advised to make alternative arrangements, as normal water pressure may take additional time to return across the distribution network.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.