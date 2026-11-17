Nvidia Corp.'s earnings arrive at perhaps the strangest time possible for the world's most important artificial intelligence chipmaker. The company reports its results after the market closes Tuesday, but its performance in the latest quarter is hardly the focus on Wall Street with its long-term outlook in question following last week's ouster of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. That said, if Nvidia disappoints, the market's reaction will likely be violent. "It is very important for the market as a whole that Nvidia is still doing well, but Nvidia's stock will still have this weight on it," said Zed Francis, chief investment officer at the Chicago investment advisory firm Convexitas. "It will be very difficult for the stock to break new highs until we get more clarity on this issue." Nvidia shares are down 16% since Nov. 8, when Huang revealed he had a romantic relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. He has since been accused of having other extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who reported to him. The company's board ousted him on Friday, replacing him on an interim basis with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay ALSO READ | Sam Altman On Jensen Huang: AI Revolution Is Hard To Imagine Without Ex-Nvidia CEO, Says OpenAI CEO The stock was already under pressure before the Huang news broke because investors are increasingly concerned about the trillions of dollars being spent on AI infrastructure. As the chipmaker at the heart of the buildout, Nvidia's a key beneficiary of that largesse. The stock sank 10% in October, its worst month in almost a year, and has plunged 35% since hitting a high on Oct. 6, wiping out $2 trillion in market value over that time. "The stock feels a little oversold, and it feels like it wants to bounce, but my guess is any bounce gets sold unless they hire a phenomenal CEO," said Tom Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, which has more than $1 billion in assets under management and doesn't own Nvidia shares. "But there are so many issues here, and this is not something that's going to heal in 24 hours based on a few words from the interim CEO." About the only thing that seems like a sure bet right now is that Nvidia's stock will remain volatile. The options market is pricing in a 7.8% move for the shares in either direction in the aftermath of the report, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, major investors like Elon Musk, Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker have signed a public letter urging the board to bring Huang back. That effort got support on Monday from President Donald Trump, who personally owned as much as $62 million of Nvidia stock at the end of August, according to review of his financial disclosures by the Washington Post. It's hardly surprising that Nvidia shareholders want to see Huang back in charge, considering he oversaw a more than 700,000% return in the 33 years since he started the company. But Wall Street is skeptical it'll happen. And Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doesn't appear to agree with his boss on this one, calling for a "dramatic" leadership shakeup and urging the company to come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized AI chips. Nvidia is expected to show strong earnings in its fiscal third quarter with healthy growth trends in revenue and net income. In a normal year, that could serve as a stabilizing force for a stock that's in freefall. But this isn't an ordinary year. "The big-picture concerns can't be addressed in this report," said Patrick Moorhead, chief executive officer and chief analyst at the technology research firm Moor Insights & Strategy, which counts Nvidia and other chipmakers as clients. "While there are times when the past could portend the future, that is not true in this case." Investors most want to hear about management's plans going forward. So much of Nvidia's success was tied to Huang personally, and what investors really want to know is what the company expects to do next. However, that's likely unknowable at this point considering how recently everything happened. ALSO READ | Will Jensen Huang Come Back? Here's What Traders Are Betting On Before Nvidia's Big Report "It's only like 10 days since this news broke," said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors, which owns Nvidia shares. "I don't think anybody's had time to put into place any strong actions that will move the needle on the stock. So I suspect the stock will remain under some amount of pressure until we get greater clarity on the strategic direction of the company, and who's going to lead it, and whether that person is going to change how the company operates, how it funds, how it uses its balance sheet, how it funds its commitments." Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the report itself is that fiscal 2027, which ends in January, is expected to mark a near-term peak in Nvidia's growth. Analysts project the company's profits and revenue will see pronounced decelerations in each of the coming three fiscal years. "If you're looking to allocate money to semis, would Nvidia be number one on your list right now?" John Mowrey, chief investment officer at NFJ Investment Group, asked rhetorically. "Other chipmakers are also cheap, and some of those offer accelerating earnings growth." Indeed, Nvidia shares do look inexpensive. They're trading at less than 11 times earnings estimated over the next 12 months, their lowest multiple since 2013. That makes them the second cheapest member of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index after Micron Technology Inc. Part of that discount is because analysts haven't dramatically cut their estimates on Nvidia's net income or sales for the coming years - at least not yet. "If analysts start cutting estimates for whatever reason, you have another set of issues on your hands," said Mowrey, who manages about $5 billion but doesn't own Nvidia. "The valuation is pretty hard to not want to take seriously, but given the level of uncertainty, it's dangerous to say what multiple might be attractive."