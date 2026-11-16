Lakshmi Venu Seeks Partition Of TVS Family Assets, Claims Right To Equal Share

Dr. Lakshmi Venu has asked her father, Venu Srinivasan, to initiate a fair division of family assets, citing her rights under the Hindu Succession Act. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her claim.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu has formally sought a partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, asserting her right to an equal share under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

In a partition notice addressed to her father, Venu Srinivasan, she has called on him, as head of the family, to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets.

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The dispute concerns family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, including stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton. These assets and businesses were allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement.

Dr. Lakshmi's position is that the 2020 arrangement among the larger TVS family did not amount to a partition within her immediate family. She maintains that no settlement or division of assets within the Venu Srinivasan family was initiated or concluded, and that managing family businesses does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish the rights of other family members.

Legal Claim

Dr. Lakshmi has based her claim on the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005. She maintains that Section 6 of the Act recognises the equal rights of daughters in joint family property and gives her an independent right to seek partition.

She alleges that she has been denied her rightful share, with beneficial interests concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan, to the exclusion of her own claims.

Dr. Lakshmi has characterised the alleged denial of her rights as both a legal and a breach of trust issue. She maintains that the rights of daughters to joint family property cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.

Mother's Support

Mallika Srinivasan has publicly supported her daughter's claim to the family assets, saying that requests for an amicable settlement have not made meaningful progress.

“As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect,” Mallika Srinivasan said.

She added that she believed Lakshmi had a legitimate share in the family assets and called for a resolution through transparent dialogue.

“I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity,” she said.

Mallika Srinivasan also expressed hope that the family would resolve the matter constructively, with grace and dignity.

Dr. Lakshmi has reiterated her preference for an amicable settlement, calling for a resolution that respects the rights of all family members.

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