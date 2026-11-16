Samir Arora Bullish On Nvidia, Says AI Play 'Not Going Anywhere'; Sees 14-15% Earnings Growth For India Inc

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager of Helios Capital, remains bullish on Nvidia and believes the artificial intelligence (AI) trade has further room to run, even as the chipmaker's shares have come under pressure.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Arora said he would be a buyer in Nvidia from a margin perspective. He also expects Anthropic to have a strong initial public offering (IPO), adding that the "AI play is not going anywhere".

"Progress in AI is mind-boggling," Arora said, while pointing out that companies are spending more money on training than on inference.

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Nvidia shares had fallen more than 30% over the past month before recovering some ground, trimming their decline to around 24%.

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The stock's slide came amid reports of alleged extramarital affairs involving CEO Jensen Huang, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, and another with an Nvidia employee. Huang has reportedly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. The chipmaker is set to report its quarterly results on November 17.

Samir Arora On Indian Markets, Earnings Growth

On the domestic market outlook, Arora expects earnings growth of 14-15% in FY27 and FY28. He also said investors should not expect the rupee to lose 5% of its value every year. The Rupee was trading at 94.0338 against the US Dollar around 1:40 pm, Bloomberg data showed.

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Arora said the financial services space has become broader over the past year and that newer companies would also form new market themes. He added that Helios Capital has purchased more banking stocks across its portfolios.

However, he expects the market to see "phases of moderation" in the future.

FIIs Return To Indian Markets; Crude Remains A Concern

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested Rs 84,291 crore in Indian equities in November so far, following outflows of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to NSDL data.

Arora said FIIs are showing high interest in Indian markets, but added that positive triggers would be needed to bring back stronger foreign investor interest.

He also flagged crude oil prices as a concern for India, saying that oil prices of $85-90 per barrel would be an aggregate high for the country. Brent crude was trading near $96 per barrel on Monday amid renewed hostilities in the Middle East and concerns over energy supplies.

Arora also noted that higher oil prices are not easily passed on to consumers.

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