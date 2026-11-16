Stock Market Today: Sensex Off Highs, Up 300 Points, Nifty 50 Near 25,200; Natco Pharma Zooms 7%, Kaynes Tanks 10%

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, continued to trade higher in early deals, led by gains in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading 0.5% higher at 82,037, while Nifty 50 was trading at 25,251, up 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints And SBI were among the top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex index.

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Broader markets, bucking the trends, slipped in trade. Nifty Small Cap 100 index was down 0.71%, while Nifty Mid Cap 100 index dropped 0.28%.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer, up 0.8%. On the flipside, Metal and Realty indices were among the top drags.

Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Lead Losses

Asian markets traded lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading the decline after the country's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter of 2026.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.57%, while the broader Topix declined 0.44%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.62%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22%.

Japan GDP Contracts In Q3

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the third quarter of 2026, with preliminary data showing the economy stagnated quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This followed growth of 0.4% in the previous quarter and fell short of market expectations for a 0.1% expansion.

The reading ended three consecutive quarters of economic growth. Private consumption fell 0.3%, matching the contraction recorded in the second quarter and exceeding economists' expectations for a 0.2% decline. Persistent inflation and recent natural disasters weighed on consumer spending.

US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

US stock futures traded higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's quarterly earnings later this week for fresh signals on demand for artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Nvidia has now recorded six consecutive weeks of losses, with the decline intensifying last week amid reports of leadership turmoil involving CEO Jensen Huang. Investors are assessing the potential implications for the chipmaker and the broader AI trade. Reports have also suggested that Huang could consider returning.

Anthropic IPO In Focus

Investors will also track the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of AI company Anthropic, which is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $1.4 trillion. The company is expected to price its shares in the range of $70 to $78.

Wall Street Ends Week With Strong Gains

Wall Street closed higher last week despite the decline in Nvidia shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.51% and 2.27%, respectively.

All three major indices recorded their biggest weekly gains since August.

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