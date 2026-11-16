Happy Chhath Puja 2026: 100+ Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, particularly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. The festival honours Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees praying for the well-being, prosperity, good health and happiness of their families.

The four-day festival in 2026 began on November 13 with Nahay Khay and concludes on November 16 with Usha Arghya and Parana. The celebrations involve traditional rituals, preparations of prasad, fasting and prayers offered to both the setting and rising Sun. One of the distinctive aspects of Chhath Puja is that devotees offer Arghya to the setting Sun as well as the rising Sun. The festival is also associated with discipline, gratitude, purity and devotion.

As families and communities come together to celebrate the occasion, many people look for meaningful ways to extend their greetings to loved ones. Whether you want to send a heartfelt WhatsApp message, update your social media status or share a festive greeting, here are Chhath Puja wishes, quotes and messages to choose from.

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Happy Chhath Puja 2026: Best Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

Happy Chhath Puja 2026! ☀️🙏 May Lord Surya bless you and your family with good health, happiness, prosperity and endless positivity. 🌼✨ May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya bring peace, prosperity and success into your life. 🙏🌞 Wishing you a very Happy Chhath Puja! On this auspicious occasion, may the rising Sun bring new hopes and the setting Sun take away all your worries. 🌅☀️ Happy Chhath Puja! May your life shine as brightly as the Sun and may every prayer of yours find its way to the divine. ✨🙏 Happy Chhath Puja 2026! Wishing you and your loved ones a festival filled with devotion, gratitude, happiness and countless blessings. 🌼🙏💛 May Chhathi Maiya protect your family and Lord Surya illuminate your path with wisdom and positivity. 🌞🙏✨ Let this sacred festival bring new beginnings, brighter opportunities and abundant happiness into your life. 🌅🌻✨ May every sunrise bring you hope and every sunset fill your heart with gratitude. 🌄🙏 Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja! On Chhath Puja, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with faith and your life with prosperity. 🌞❤️ May the blessings of Surya Dev remove every obstacle from your path and fill your days with success. ☀️✨ Wishing you strength, patience and happiness on this auspicious festival. May Chhathi Maiya fulfil your heartfelt wishes. 🙏🌼✨ May the sacred occasion of Chhath Puja bring harmony to your family and peace to your heart. 🌻❤️ May your prayers be answered, your dreams come true and your family always remain blessed. 🙏✨ Happy Chhath Puja! May the divine light of the Sun guide you towards a future filled with success and happiness. ☀️✨ Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Chhath Puja. May this festival bring countless reasons to smile. 😊🌼🙏 May your life be blessed with good fortune, good health and the courage to overcome every challenge. 🍀💪✨ Let the devotion of Chhath Puja inspire you to embrace kindness, gratitude and positivity every day. 🙏💛🌸 May the grace of Chhathi Maiya always remain upon your family. 🙏 Wishing you a joyful and blessed festival! May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter filled with peace, prosperity and love. 🌞❤️ Happy Chhath Puja! ☀️🙏 May the blessings of the Sun God brighten every corner of your life. 🌟✨

Chhath Puja 2026: Wishes For WhatsApp And Social Media Status

Surya Dev's blessings, Chhathi Maiya's grace and happiness in every place. ☀️🙏✨ Happy Chhath Puja! May faith be your strength and devotion your guide. 🙏🌼 Wishing everyone a blessed Chhath Puja 2026! A festival of gratitude, purity and devotion. 🌸🙏 May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya always be with you. ✨💛 Let the golden rays of the Sun bring endless happiness into your life. ☀️🌅 Happy Chhath Puja! May every sunrise bring hope and every prayer bring peace. 🌄🙏 Jai Chhathi Maiya! 🌼✨ Celebrating faith, family and the blessings of nature. 🌿❤️ Happy Chhath Puja to all! May your life glow with happiness just like the golden Sun. ✨☀️ Shubh Chhath Puja! With folded hands and a grateful heart, wishing everyone a prosperous Chhath Puja. 🙏💛✨ May the blessings of Surya Dev fill your life with strength, success and positivity. ☀️💪✨ Faith in the heart, devotion in the soul and blessings all around. 🙏🌸 Happy Chhath Puja! May this festival wash away your worries and fill your life with new hopes. 🌅✨ Let the spirit of Chhath Puja bring families closer and hearts together. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ May Chhathi Maiya bless every home with happiness, peace and prosperity. 🙏🏡✨ A beautiful celebration of devotion and gratitude. 🌼🙏 Wishing you a blessed Chhath! May the divine light of Surya Dev always shine upon you. ☀️✨ Happy Chhath Puja 2026!

Chhath Puja 2026: Heartfelt Messages For Loved Ones

On this special occasion, I pray that you and your family are always surrounded by love, happiness and good health. ❤️🌼 Happy Chhath Puja! May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya give you the strength to face every difficulty and the wisdom to make the right choices. 🙏✨ Distance may keep us apart, but our prayers and wishes are always together. ❤️ Sending you warm Chhath Puja greetings! 🌞🙏 May your home always be filled with the warmth of love, the comfort of togetherness and the blessings of the Almighty. 🏡❤️🙏 As we celebrate the beauty of Chhath Puja, may your heart find peace and your life find its purpose. 🌼🙏 May Lord Surya bless you with the energy to achieve your dreams and the courage to overcome every obstacle. ☀️💪✨ I pray that this auspicious festival brings happiness to your family and fulfils all your genuine wishes. 🙏🌸✨ May the sacred prayers of Chhath Puja bring good fortune, harmony and countless blessings into your home. 🙏✨ Sending you heartfelt wishes on this beautiful festival. May your life always be illuminated by hope and happiness. ☀️🌼✨ May your faith grow stronger, your worries become lighter and your days become brighter. 🌞 Happy Chhath Puja! May Chhathi Maiya shower her blessings upon your children and protect your family from every hardship. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🙏✨ May this festival remind us to appreciate nature, respect our traditions and cherish the people we love. 🌿❤️ Wishing you a lifetime of good health, peaceful moments and beautiful memories. 🌼 Happy Chhath Puja! May the sacred occasion bring new opportunities, positive energy and success into every aspect of your life. ✨☀️ May your prayers reach the heavens and your heart always remain full of gratitude. 🙏 Shubh Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja 2026: Traditional Wishes In Hindi

छठी मैया की कृपा और सूर्य देव का आशीर्वाद आपके जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आए। छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! उगते सूरज की नई किरण आपके जीवन में नई उम्मीदें और खुशियां लेकर आए। जय छठी मैया! छठी मैया आपके परिवार को हमेशा खुशहाल रखें और सूर्य देव आपके जीवन को रोशन करें। शुभ छठ पूजा! आपकी हर मनोकामना पूरी हो और आपके घर में हमेशा सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहे। छठ महापर्व की शुभकामनाएं! सूर्य देव की रोशनी आपके जीवन से हर अंधकार दूर करे। छठी मैया का आशीर्वाद सदैव आप पर बना रहे। ???? आस्था और विश्वास के इस पावन पर्व पर आपके जीवन में खुशियों की नई शुरुआत हो। छठ पूजा की हार्दिक बधाई! छठी मैया सबकी झोली खुशियों से भर दें और हर परिवार को सुख-शांति का आशीर्वाद दें। डूबते सूर्य को नमन और उगते सूर्य को प्रणाम। आप सभी को छठ महापर्व की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं! श्रद्धा, भक्ति और विश्वास का यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में मंगल ही मंगल लेकर आए। सूर्य देव की कृपा से आपके जीवन में सफलता का प्रकाश हमेशा बना रहे।✨ जय छठी मैया! छठी मैया आपके परिवार की रक्षा करें और आपके जीवन को खुशियों से भर दें। हर सुबह नई उम्मीद लेकर आए और हर शाम आपके मन को शांति दे। शुभ छठ पूजा! छठ के पावन अवसर पर आपके घर में सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली का वास हो। ? आपकी श्रद्धा और भक्ति हमेशा बनी रहे और जीवन में कभी खुशियों की कमी न हो। सूर्य देव और छठी मैया के आशीर्वाद से आपका जीवन मंगलमय हो। छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Chhath Puja 2026: Inspirational Quotes About Faith And Devotion

"Faith is the light that keeps shining even when the path ahead seems uncertain." 🪔✨ "The rising Sun teaches us that every day brings another opportunity to begin again." 🌅 "True devotion lies not just in prayers, but also in gratitude, discipline and kindness." 🙏💛 "Where there is faith in the heart, there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow." 🌞❤️ "The beauty of Chhath lies in its simplicity, devotion and gratitude towards nature." 🌿🌺 "Every sunrise is a reminder that life always offers another chance." 🌅✨ "A grateful heart finds happiness even in the simplest blessings." 🙏💛 "Devotion gives strength, faith gives courage and hope gives us a reason to move forward." 🌸 "The Sun shines on everyone, reminding us of the beauty of equality and generosity." 🌞 "Traditions keep our roots alive and faith keeps our spirits strong." 🪷🙏 "The greatest blessings are good health, a peaceful heart and a loving family." ❤️🏡 "Let your faith be stronger than your fears and your gratitude greater than your worries." ✨ Chhath Puja teaches us to respect nature and be thankful for the gift of life." 🌿🌞 "Every prayer carries hope, every offering expresses gratitude and every sunrise brings promise." 🙏🌅 "May the light of devotion always guide you towards kindness and happiness." 🪔💛



Chhath Puja 2026: Short And Sweet Wishes

Jai Chhathi Maiya! 🙏 May happiness always find its way to your home. 🏡 May Surya Dev bless you with health, wealth and prosperity. 🌞💰 Happy Chhath! Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Chhath Puja 2026! May your life shine brighter with every sunrise. ✨ Shubh Chhath! May all your prayers be answered. Jai Surya Dev! Sending love, positivity and blessings this Chhath Puja. ❤️ May Chhathi Maiya bless you and your loved ones always. Celebrate faith, embrace gratitude and spread happiness. Happy Chhath! May your family always stay happy, healthy and together. ❤️ Wishing you divine blessings and endless happiness. ✨ Happy Chhath Puja!

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Chhath Puja 2026: Wishes For Peace, Health And Prosperity

May Lord Surya bless you with a healthy body, a peaceful mind and a prosperous future. May Chhathi Maiya protect your loved ones and bless your family with happiness and harmony. ❤️ May every difficulty in your life turn into an opportunity and every challenge make you stronger. ✨ Wishing you financial prosperity, professional success and happiness in everything you do. May your family always enjoy good health, togetherness and the warmth of unconditional love.❤️ May the blessings of this sacred festival bring peace to your mind and contentment to your heart. May your home be filled with positivity and your life be surrounded by people who bring you happiness. May Surya Dev bless you with renewed energy and the determination to achieve your goals. 🌞💪 May every new beginning bring success and every passing day bring you closer to your dreams. ✨ May Chhathi Maiya bless all children with good health, happiness and a bright future. 👶🙏 May this Chhath Puja bring prosperity to your home and remove every obstacle from your journey. 🌺🌞 May you always have the strength to overcome difficulties and the wisdom to appreciate life's blessings. 🙏✨ May your relationships grow stronger, your dreams become reality and your heart remain peaceful. ❤️🌸 May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya bring happiness to every household and peace to every heart. 🪷🙏 On this auspicious occasion, may the Sun God bless the world with health, harmony and prosperity. 🌞🌍 Happy Chhath Puja 2026!



Chhath Puja is an occasion to celebrate faith, family bonds and gratitude. People can share these wishes and messages through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

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