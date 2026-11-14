Noida on High Alert for Chhath Puja; 2,500 Police Personnel Deployed Across 146 Locations

Noida Police have deployed around 2,500 personnel and two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) across Gautam Buddha Nagar ahead of Chhath Puja 2026. Security has been stepped up at 146 ghats and other locations in Noida and Greater Noida where devotees are expected to gather for the festival.

According to The Economic Times, special arrangements have been made at 13 locations likely to see large crowds.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said senior officers had inspected all natural and artificial ghats ahead of the celebrations.

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"The police have made full preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival. Senior officers have conducted physical inspections of all the natural and artificial ghats where the festival will be held. All necessary arrangements-including lighting and security measures-have been planned, and adequate provisions have been put in place at every ghat," Sharma said.

For security deployment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors. Sharma said around 2,500 civil police personnel and two PAC companies would be deployed to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14. Devotees will perform Sandhya Arghya on November 15, offering prayers to the setting Sun.

The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. The fast will end with Parana.

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Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe rigorous fasting and offer prayers for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

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