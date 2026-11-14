Samay Raina Gets Roasted By Salma Deewani On India's Got Latent Season 2, Video Goes Viral

Salma Deewani, a contestant on India's Got Latent Season 2, has gone viral for her punchlines and a hilarious roast of host Samay Raina. The character, played by actor and performer Bhagyashree Tarke, has become an internet favourite after delivering a comedy set that left the host and celebrity panelists in splits.

In several viral videos, Deewani can be seen engaging in witty banter and delivering unfiltered humour in her distinctive Hyderabadi accent. She took the stage with a comedy act featuring Dakhni Urdu and sharp observations about everyday social norms.

During her set, she spoke about the different standards applied to men and women when it comes to using abusive language. Pointing out how women are often expected to watch their words, she said, "I want to curse them out, but I can't! It's hard. I don't curse here, I don't curse anywhere, it's bad anyway so I never do. If a girl curses, her reputation is ruined. But with men, if you curse, nothing happens. You get awards and stuff instead."

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Her punchline drew loud laughter and applause from the panel. The judges and guests appeared thoroughly entertained by her performance, which eventually earned her a standing ovation.

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In another exchange, Raina addressed Salma Deewani as 'Behanji'. However, the comedian responded with a witty remark, saying that calling him her brother would be better as she is already married.

"I already have a few Nikamma brothers, if you get added, nothing wrong in that," she said, leaving Raina and the other panelists in splits. The remark prompted the panel to stand up and applaud her.

Episode 9 of India's Got Latent Season 2 was released on Netflix on November 13, 2026. The guest panel featured Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, alongside host Samay Raina.

However, it was Salma Deewani's appearance that emerged as one of the highlights of the episode.

Bhagyashree Tarke, who portrays the character Salma Deewani, has grabbed attention with her comic timing, authentic Hyderabadi accent and witty punchlines. Her performance has received considerable love on social media, with clips from the episode circulating widely online.

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