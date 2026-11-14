Assam CM Says Traveller Driver Might Have Suffered Stroke , Lost Control

The death toll in the horrific road accident in Assam's Kaziranga has risen to 26, with 16 other injured and undergoing treatment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma visited the accident site on Saturday and suggested that the driver of the Traveller vehicle might have suffered a sudden medical emergency, possibly a stroke, which caused him to lose control.

According to NDTV's report, the Chief Minister inspected the accident spot and examined the circumstances surrounding the head-on collision between the Traveller and a container truck. Dashcam footage from the truck reportedly captured the moments leading up to the crash.

Sarma stated that the road appeared to be clear before the Traveller suddenly changed direction and moved towards the container truck. Investigators are examining two possible explanations for the sudden change in direction - whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or had he genuinely suffered a stroke.

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ALSO READ: Kaziranga Road Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 In Assam, 23 Victims Identified

Referring to the dashcam footage, the Chief Minister said that a cyclist, who is visible in the video, could potentially help the investigators establish what happened moments leading upto the collision. Sarma also stated that the state government had decided to conduct a detailed post-mortem examination of the deceased driver in order to determine whether a medical emergency contributed to the accident or not.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that the driver was a local resident and should have been aware of the traffic restrictions imposed in the Kaziranga area. He highlighted that several stretches in the region have a speed limit of 40 kmph and stressed the importance of enforcing traffic regulations strictly in order to prevent such incidents.

Following the tragedy, the Assam government announced a compensation of Rs.9 lakh for the families of each deceased victim. According to the announcement, the compensation will comprise of Rs.7 lakh from the state government and Rs.2 lakh from the Centre.

Meanwhile, 16 injured people are receiving medical treatment, with around 12 of them reportedly admitted to intensive care units.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal collision, including the possibility of a medical emergency or alcohol consumption by the Traveller driver.

The dashcam footage is expected to be an important part of the investigation, particularly in establishing the vehicle's movement immediately before the crash. The detailed post-mortem examination of the driver is also expected to help determine whether a sudden health complication played a role in the accident.

With 26 people dead and several others battling for their lives, the investigation is expected to establish the exact sequence of events that led to one of the state's deadliest recent road accidents.

ALSO READ: Kaziranga Road Accident: 26 Dead After Truck Collides With Passenger Vehicle In Assam

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