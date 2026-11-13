Kaziranga Road Accident: 23 Feared Dead After Truck Collides With Passenger Vehicle In Assam

At least 23 people are feared to have lost their lives, while several others sustained critical injuries, after a truck collided with a passenger vehicle near Kaziranga in Assam on Thursday, prompting an extensive rescue operation, NDTV reported.

The road mishap occurred on Rongajan road when a truck collided with the Passenger traveller carrying people from Bokakhat towards Nagaon.

ALSO READ | Assam Shocker: Man Kills Father, Two Minor Brothers In Triple Murder; Five Family Members Injured

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

As per available information, among the deceased majority are students who were travelling in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The impact of the collision left the passenger vehicle severely mangled, trapping several occupants inside the wreckage.

The extent of damage raised fears that the casualty count could increase as rescue teams worked to retrieve those trapped.

Police personnel and local residents rushed to the accident site and launched rescue efforts.

The injured were subsequently shifted to Kohora Model Hospital for medical attention.

Several of them are stated to be in critical condition. At least 23 fatalities are feared, according to preliminary inputs from official sources.

The possibility of the death toll rising has not been ruled out, given the severity of the accident and the condition of several injured passengers.

ALSO READ | Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Massive Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 22 Injured, Six Critical

The exact number of deaths and injuries had not been officially confirmed by the Assam government at the time of filing this report. The identities of those killed and injured were also not immediately available.

Rescue and relief operations were underway, with authorities working to clear the wreckage and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.