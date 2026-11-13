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Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Massive Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 22 Injured, Six Critical

A speeding truck crashed into stationary traffic on Samruddhi Expressway near Mehkar, injuring over 20 people in a chain-reaction accident.

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Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Massive Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 22 Injured, Six Critical
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Photo: Eknath Shinde/X

A speeding truck on Friday rammed into stationary traffic on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway) also known as Samruddhi Expressway near Mehkar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, injuring 20 to 22 people in a chain-reaction crash. Five to six people were reported to be in critical condition.

The crash occurred at around 11.30 am as police worked to clear a tanker that had overturned on the expressway at around 6.30 am. Police had halted 40 to 50 vehicles as a precaution when the truck, travelling from Nagpur towards Mumbai, struck the queue.

The collision damaged 15 to 20 vehicles. Police launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a nearby hospital in Mehkar.

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