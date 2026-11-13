Natco Pharma Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 61% To Rs 203 Crore, Revenue Declines 29%; Stock Tumbles 3%

Natco Pharma Ltd. reported a 60.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 203 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 518 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line declined 29% YoY to Rs 967 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 1,363 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 55.4% to Rs 258.3 crore, compared with Rs 579 crore a year ago.

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Subsequently, the pharma major's EBITDA margin squeezed 1,580 basis points (bps) to 26.7% in the quarter under review from 42.5% in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a decline of 1,580 basis points.

Other income also declined to Rs 52 crore from Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period.

After the results, Natco Pharma shares came under pressure, falling as much as 3.60% to an intraday low of Rs 779.65. The stock recovered from its day's lows but continued to trade in the red. At 2:21 pm, Natco Pharma shares were down 1.70% at Rs 795.05.

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