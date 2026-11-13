Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee's Mother's Feet At Latin Grammys 2026, Wins Hearts

Diljit Dosanjh's recent appearance at the Latin Grammys 2026 has drawn attention for more than his performance with Daddy Yankee. A moment involving the Punjabi singer and the Puerto Rican star's mother has now become a talking point among fans.

Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee's Mother's Fee

A video shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team from the Latin Grammys 2026 shows the singer meeting Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee before their performance. When Daddy Yankee arrived at the venue with his mother, Diljit greeted them with folded hands before shaking hands with the singer.

Daddy Yankee then introduced Diljit to his mother. The Punjabi singer immediately bowed down and touched her feet to seek her blessings. Daddy Yankee praised him afterwards, calling Diljit a “great guy”.

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The interaction quickly won praise online. One comment read, “It's unbelievable how humble he is. Protect him at all costs.” Another fan wrote, “His humility makes him bigger than he already is. Diljit is unique.” Another comment said, “So good to see him so humble.”

One fan commented, “This is Indian culture, Diljit rocks.” Another wrote, “Made me cry when he touched her feet, wow.”

Diljit and Daddy Yankee recently collaborated on Pokito, which was released on October 30. Speaking about the collaboration on the Latin Grammys red carpet, Daddy Yankee told the media, “It means a lot. I want to thank Diljit; he did a great job. I think Punjabi and Reggaeton are like cousins. I always felt like that. The collaboration has been amazing; I want to thank everyone who has been supporting the record. It's like one of the craziest things like music makes sense when the cultures collide.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Concerts

Diljit began his Aura India Tour with a live concert in Delhi on October 30. His next performance is scheduled in Indore on November 15. He will then perform in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow before concluding the India leg of the tour in Chandigarh on December 6.

The singer will continue his Aura World Tour with a performance in Abu Dhabi on December 31. The concert will mark the grand finale of the tour on New Year's Eve.

Diljit Dosanjh To Return To Coachella

Diljit is also set to return to Coachella next year. He made history in 2023 by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival.

He is scheduled to perform on April 9 and April 16. Madonna and Dua Lipa will headline the Friday performances on both dates. The lineup will also feature Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Kehlani, among others.

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