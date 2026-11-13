Deadpool And Wolverine In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Credits Leave Fans Guessing

Avengers: Doomsday has sparked fresh curiosity among Marvel fans as new details about the project continue to emerge. The latest development has brought Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman into focus, leaving fans wondering whether their involvement could be more closely tied to the upcoming film.

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Get Writing Credits

According to the Writers Guild of America directory, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are credited for “additional literary material” on Avengers: Doomsday. Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool, while Jackman has portrayed Wolverine.

Reynolds has previously received writing credits for Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. For Jackman, this marks his first writing credit. The WGA directory lists 10 writers for the project, including Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, Andrew Lanham and Destin Daniel Cretton.

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What Reynolds And Jackman's Credits Could Mean

Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron have the main writing credits. Waldron is known for creating Loki and writing Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Their addition to the writing team has led to speculation about whether Reynolds and Jackman contributed to dialogue for their respective characters. Some fans have also linked the development to their X-Men roles. However, Marvel has not confirmed that Deadpool or Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. A writing credit alone does not confirm an on-screen return.

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Reynolds has also added to the mystery by sharing a cryptic video on X. The clip is from Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Mr Paradox says, “Oh, there's no need for paperwork,” while Deadpool responds, “Good! Not to brag, but I do not read.”

Avengers: Doomsday Cast And Release Date

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man, while Chris Evans is set to appear as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The cast also includes Loki, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Fantastic Four. The original X-Men lineup is also making a comeback, with James Marsden as Cyclops, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

In India, Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The US release is scheduled for December 18.

The Marvel film will also face a theatrical clash with Dune 3, which is arriving around the same release window.

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