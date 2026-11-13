Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: PV Arm Swings To Loss On JLR Restructuring, Revenue Up 35%; Misses Estimates

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: PV Arm Swings To Loss On Exceptional Items Hit, Revenue Up 35%; Misses Estimates

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: PV Arm Swings To Loss On JLR Restructuring, Revenue Up 35%; Misses Estimates
  • Tata Motors' PV arm reported a loss due to exceptional items in Q2
  • Revenue for the passenger vehicle segment rose by 35 percent year-on-year
  • Despite revenue growth, the company missed market estimates in the quarter
How will these financial losses impact Tata Motors' stock?

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss for ​the July-September quarter of current fiscal (Q2FY27) on Friday, hit by ‌a one-time charge in exceptional charges, as the automaker navigated restructuring costs and pressure at its luxury Jaguar Land ​Rover business. The passenger vehicles (PV) arm of the Tata Group automaker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

SpiceJet Flight Disruptions: Mumbai Airport Follows Delhi With Passenger Advisory

SpiceJet Flight Disruptions: Mumbai Airport Follows Delhi With Passenger Advisory

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com