Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: PV Arm Swings To Loss On JLR Restructuring, Revenue Up 35%; Misses Estimates

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss for ​the July-September quarter of current fiscal (Q2FY27) on Friday, hit by ‌a one-time charge in exceptional charges, as the automaker navigated restructuring costs and pressure at its luxury Jaguar Land ​Rover business. The passenger vehicles (PV) arm of the Tata Group automaker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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