Tata Sons Rejects Noel Tata's Demand For Boardroom Recording, Defends TVS-Hanno Disclosures

Tata Sons has rejected Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata's request for the audio-video recording of its September 17 board meeting, while defending its handling of disclosures involving TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, a company linked to Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran's family.

In a letter dated November 9 to Noel, the company secretary said Tata Sons had no practice of sharing recordings of in-person board meetings with directors. While recordings are required when directors attend meetings virtually, the company said there was no requirement to retain or share recordings of physical meetings, including with board members.

The response addresses several demands made by Noel in an October 26 letter challenging the validity of Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term. However, it leaves questions over the underlying disclosures and the documentary record of the September 17 decision.

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TVS-Hanno Dealings At The Centre Of Disclosure Dispute

On Hanno One, Tata Sons said disclosures were made to all companies where Chandrasekaran is chairman on April 10, 2025. It added that it had been advised that a contract awarded by TVS Motor, a listed company, to another company in which Chandrasekaran's family has a disclosed interest does not conflict with Tata Sons' business. The company also said there have been no transactions between Tata Sons and TVS Motor.

The response addresses the question of whether Hanno One's existence and interests were disclosed within the group. But it does not expressly establish whether the specific TVS Motor arrangements were placed before Tata Sons' board or its nomination and remuneration committee before Chandrasekaran's reappointment was considered.

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Noel Tata, on October 26, questioned whether the board was informed about TVS Motor's commercial arrangements with Hanno One, whose directors include Chandrasekaran's wife and son. These include a reported 29-year lease of land near TVS Motor's Hosur plant and the development of an industrial facility, alongside a separate proposed industrial park near its Mysuru factory.

Noel had also questioned Venu Srinivasan's participation. Srinivasan, TVS Motor's chairman emeritus and a member of Tata Sons' nomination and remuneration committee, participated in the September 3 committee deliberations and voted in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment on September 17.

Noel had sought Srinivasan's conflict declarations, details of disclosures concerning Hanno One and records showing whether the committee considered these relationships.

Boardroom Recording Denied, Minutes And Legal Opinions Addressed

On the September 17 meeting, Tata Sons said draft minutes were uploaded on its board application on October 1. Suggestions received on October 8 were incorporated as appropriate, and the revised copy would be uploaded.

The company said the reappointment was discussed under the agenda item on the NRC's deliberations and way forward. All directors participated in the discussion and the resolution was carried by a majority.

It also clarified that the Section 117 filing relates to the appointment of a managing director, in this case the executive chairman, and must be completed within 30 days of the resolution.

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Tata Sons has shared the minutes of the September 3 NRC meeting and said legal opinions were obtained before the board meeting. Additional opinions obtained subsequently, it said, confirmed the earlier advice.

The dispute over the reappointment has centred on the interpretation of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. Noel argues that the required affirmative support from the Trusts' nominee directors was absent. Tata Sons has relied on legal opinions from former Chief Justice U U Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna to defend the use of the presiding chairman's casting vote.

The exchange comes amid a wider disagreement between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the holding company's regulatory structure, succession planning and the future of its shareholding.

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