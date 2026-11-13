Your Aadhaar Is Being Misused: How Can You Check Authentication History And Protect It?

From financial transactions and welfare schemes to mobile phone connections, Aadhaar plays a significant role in accessing a range of services across India. Its growing importance also raises concerns about the possibility of personal details being used without the holder's knowledge. Regularly reviewing authentication records can help individuals keep track of such activity.

To address this concern, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers an online service through which Aadhaar holders can access their authentication history. The records provide an opportunity to spot unfamiliar authentication requests and act promptly if any activity appears unauthorised.

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How To Check Your Aadhaar Authentication History

UIDAI provides an online facility through its official website, uidai.gov.in. Aadhaar holders can follow these steps to review their records.

Go to the UIDAI website and select the Aadhaar Authentication History service. The same facility is available on the myAadhaar portal.

Provide your Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) in the space provided.

Enter the captcha or security code displayed on the page.

Complete the verification process using the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Once logged in, you can examine the authentication requests recorded against your Aadhaar.

Review the available information, including the transaction date, time, authentication category, AUA details and status.

The online facility covers authentication activity from the last six months. A maximum of 50 records can be accessed at a time.

What Should You Do If You Spot Suspicious Activity?

Spotting an authentication request that you cannot recall should prompt further investigation. Check the date, time and other available transaction details before approaching the service provider associated with the request. Ask them to clarify why your Aadhaar information was used.

If you remain concerned about possible misuse, you can lodge a complaint through UIDAI's designated grievance channels. Another option is to call the authority's toll-free number, 1947. Providing the transaction reference and other relevant information can help officials understand the issue.

Ways To Protect Your Aadhaar Details

Aadhaar holders can take several steps to reduce the possibility of their identity details being misused. Biometric locking is among the key safeguards available through UIDAI. Once activated, it prevents fingerprint and iris-based authentication until the facility is unlocked by the user.

The setting is accessible through the myAadhaar portal and the mAadhaar app. Users can also choose to lock their Aadhaar number and provide a Virtual ID (VID) instead when completing authentication.

Another precaution is to avoid distributing Aadhaar photocopies unless necessary. If an organisation only needs limited identification details, a masked Aadhaar can be used. It conceals the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number, leaving only the last four visible.

OTP security is equally important. Aadhaar holders should never share verification codes with anyone, regardless of whether the request comes through a phone call or a message.

Regular checks of authentication activity, combined with these built-in security measures, can make it harder for fraudsters to misuse Aadhaar information.

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