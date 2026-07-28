Want Rs 1 Crore? Here's How Much SIP You Need At Age 25, 30, 35 & 40

Accumulating a corpus of Rs 1 crore has long been regarded as a defining financial achievement for many Indians. Whether the goal is to secure retirement, pay for a child's higher education or gain financial freedom, crossing the eight-figure mark remains a dream that often appears difficult to realise.

What may seem like an ambitious financial target can become a realistic goal through regular Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investments in equity mutual funds. Starting early allows compounding to gather momentum, making the path to Rs 1 crore much smoother.

An SIP allows investors to contribute a fixed amount at regular intervals, typically every month, into mutual funds. Instead of attempting to time the market, investors benefit from rupee cost averaging while compounding works over the long term.

Although returns are never guaranteed, equity mutual funds have historically generated attractive long-term returns.

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To estimate the monthly SIP needed to build a Rs 1 crore corpus, a few key assumptions have been taken into account. The calculation is based on a retirement age of 60 years and an expected annual return of 12%, which broadly reflects the long-term historical performance of diversified equity mutual funds in India.

At 25, you have time as your biggest asset. Because your money has 35 years to compound, the required monthly contribution is surprisingly modest.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 2,000

Tenure: 35 years

Total investment: Rs 8.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.02 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.1 crore

By age 30, career growth usually brings higher income, but delay starts to show its cost. You now have 30 years until age 60.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 3,300

Tenure: 30 years

Total investment: Rs 11.88 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 89.79 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.02 crore

At 35, major life goals like home loans or family expenses often kick in. With 25 years remaining, the required SIP amount steps up significantly.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 6,000

Tenure: 25 years

Total investment: Rs 18 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 84.13 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.02 crore

At 40, urgency meets financial maturity. With 20 years to retirement, the compounding window is shorter, meaning your capital must do more of the work.

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Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 11,000

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 26.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 74.78 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.01 crore

The comparison clearly shows that time is one of the most valuable assets in investing. Delaying investments by just a few years can significantly increase the monthly amount required to reach the same financial target.

A small SIP begun in your twenties can potentially achieve the same goal that would require several times the monthly investment if delayed until your forties.

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