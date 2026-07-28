Five Stocks To Buy: Delhivery, Pidilite, Bajaj Finserv And More | July 28, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as logistics, specialty chemicals, financial services, data analytics and consumer durables.

Top picks include Delhivery, Pidilite, Bajaj Finserv, Latent View Analytics, and Colgate Palmolive (India).

Delhivery (CMP: Rs 470)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital, has recommended Delhivery as a buy at a target of Rs 495 and Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 455, indicating a near-term upside potential on the charts.

Pidilite (CMP: Rs 1,611.3)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has recommended buying Pidilite, at an upside target of Rs 1,700, with a stop loss at Rs 1,570.

Bajaj Finserv (CMP: Rs 1,913)

Ruchit Jain is also positive on Bajaj Finserv at a target of Rs 2,000, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,570 .

Latent View Analytics (CMP: Rs 313.85)

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital , has recommended buying Latent View Analytics, with a stop loss at Rs 307 and a target price of Rs 340.

Colgate Palmolive (India) (CMP: Rs 2,375.00)

Among consumer durables sector, Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One suggested Colgate Palmolive (India), with a stop loss at Rs 2075 and a target in the range of Rs 2200-2245.

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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