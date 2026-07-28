Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay’s Film Sees Nearly 70% Monday Drop After Strong Weekend

After dominating its opening weekend, Jana Nayagan has entered its first weekday phase with the usual box office correction. While Monday collections dipped significantly, Vijay's action entertainer has already built a solid five-day total, comfortably crossing Rs 134 crore in India and Rs 233 crore worldwide.

Day 5 Box Office Report

On its first Monday (Day 5), Jana Nayagan earned Rs 10.15 crore net in India, marking a 68.3% decline from Sunday's Rs 32 crore. The film was screened across 10,436 shows nationwide.

Its India net collection now stands at Rs 134.90 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 157.74 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 4 crore, pushing its international total to Rs 75.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 233.24 crore.

Tamil Version Continues to Lead

The Tamil version remained the driving force behind the film's collections, contributing Rs 8.40 crore from 4,969 shows with an overall 32% occupancy. Footfalls improved as the day progressed, with occupancy rising from 24.62% in the morning to 40.15% during evening shows before settling at 36.31% at night.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1.20 crore from 4,327 shows, recording 11% occupancy, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.55 crore from 1,140 shows with 17% occupancy.

State-Wise Performance

Tamil Nadu continued to dominate the film's earnings with a Day 5 gross of Rs 8 crore. It was followed by Rest of India (Rs 1.26 crore), Karnataka (Rs 1.15 crore), Kerala (Rs 0.70 crore) and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Rs 0.65 crore).

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Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with a massive Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. The film regained momentum over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday, before witnessing the expected weekday slowdown on Monday. Even with the drop, the film has amassed Rs 134.90 crore net in India in just five days.

About the Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John.

Despite the first weekday dip, the film remains on a strong commercial footing and will now aim to regain momentum as it heads towards its second weekend.

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