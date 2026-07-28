Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 28, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the specialty packaging, cables and wires, and auto components sectors, highlighting Cosmo First, Universal Cables, and MM Forgings.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Cosmo First

Bohra sees a favourable technical setup in Cosmo First and recommends buying the stock, expecting further upside in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 940

Target 2: Rs 975

Stop Loss: Rs 865

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Universal Cables

In the cables and wires space, Universal Cables is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical structure points to further gains.

Target 1: Rs 1,300

Target 2: Rs 1,350

Stop Loss: Rs 1,210

MM Forgings

Bohra also recommends buying MM Forgings, citing positive technical momentum in the stock.

Target: Rs 605

Stop Loss: Rs 545

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