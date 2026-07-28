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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 28, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 28, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the specialty packaging, cables and wires, and auto components sectors, highlighting Cosmo First, Universal Cables, and MM Forgings.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Cosmo First
Bohra sees a favourable technical setup in Cosmo First and recommends buying the stock, expecting further upside in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 940
  • Target 2: Rs 975
  • Stop Loss: Rs 865

ALSO READ: Coal India Q1 Review: Jefferies Plays Sole Bull As Rivals Trim Target Price — Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Universal Cables
In the cables and wires space, Universal Cables is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical structure points to further gains.

  • Target 1: Rs 1,300
  • Target 2: Rs 1,350
  • Stop Loss: Rs 1,210

MM Forgings
Bohra also recommends buying MM Forgings, citing positive technical momentum in the stock.

  • Target: Rs 605
  • Stop Loss: Rs 545

ALSO READ: Meesho's Growth Cart Has A Profit Problem, Says Macquarie; Flags 30% Downside — Here's Why

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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