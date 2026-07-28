Coal India Q1 Review: Jefferies Plays Sole Bull As Rivals Trim Target Price — Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Following Coal India's Q1 FY27 earnings, global brokerages remain divided on the state-owned mining giant's near-term prospects. While the company's valuation appears inexpensive across the board, soft operating metrics, muted realizations, and looming cost headwinds have prompted most analysts to maintain a cautious stance.

Despite an EBITDA miss, Jefferies remains the sole major bull, citing strong structural demand for power. Conversely, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and JPMorgan have highlighted the lack of near-term re-rating triggers, keeping their ratings neutral while trimming target prices.

Here is a detailed breakdown of how major global brokerages have interpreted Coal India's latest performance:

Jefferies: Power Demand to Drive Recovery

Rating: Maintain Buy

Target Price: Rs 500

Jefferies remains optimistic despite acknowledging the company's EBITDA miss. The brokerage views higher global coal prices as a positive catalyst. Looking ahead, Jefferies notes that Coal India's overall volume growth remains heavily hinged to domestic power demand. A potential surge in power consumption-which could be boosted further by a weak monsoon-is expected to aid the company's volumes in FY27.

Consequently, the brokerage anticipates a turnaround in the company's overall earnings trajectory. After a 12% fall in Earnings Per Share (EPS) over the FY24-26 period, Jefferies projects a healthy 6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) improvement over FY26-29.



Morgan Stanley: Margin Pressures and Weak Realizations

Rating: Maintain Equal-weight

Target Price: Rs 420

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